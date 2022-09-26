Myles Garrett Suffers ‘Non-life-threatening Injuries' in Single-car Accident

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly was on his way home from practice when his 2021 Porsche flipped. He and a female passenger have been transported to a local hospital

By Charlotte Edmonds

USA Today

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

Officials confirmed that he and a female passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries. The OSHP reports that both were wearing seatbelts and that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the accident. 

The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. ET, following a team practice in Barea. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche went off road before flipping several times. 

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement after the accident:

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Garrett has been a mainstay of the Browns defense since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. The 26-year-old has earned three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors. 

Through three games this season, he’s recorded three sacks, seven tackles and a force fumble. 

The Browns have not commented on Garrett’s status for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

