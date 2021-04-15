Nacho, Nacho Fan: Justin Turner Home Run Ball Splatters Fan With Nacho Cheese

A jacket splattered with nacho cheese isn't your usual Dodger Stadium souvenir, but it was part of a night Brando Lopez will never forget.

Lopez and his friends had seats for the game Wednesday night against the Rockies just behind the outfield wall, where a co-worker had positioned her nachos for a photo. The plate was still there in the third inning when Lopez saw Justin Turner’s third home run of the season headed his way.

"My first thought was, ‘Oh God, this ball is coming straight at me,’” Lopez said. “My second thought was, ‘Try not to interfere with the play.’

“I bobbled the ball. It went right through my hands and into the nachos.”

The slight bobble was followed by a glorious spray of chips and cheese, which coated the sleeves and front of Lopez’s jacket. He triumphantly held the ball aloft, taking no notice of the condition of this clothes and reminding everyone watching why it's great to have fans back in the stands after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“I feel like I blacked out for a few seconds,” Lopez said. “I didn’t notice I was covered in cheese until after putting my hand up. It just happened so fast.”

Lopez’s friend Wally Lopez made the most of the moment, using a chip to scoop a glob of cheese from Brando’s shirt.

When fan-favorite Turner returned to the dugout and saw the replay, he asked a clubhouse attendant to bring Lopez a fresh order of nachos. The Dodgers also sent him a World Series hoodie.

“I felt bad,” Turner said. “I’m sure it was not a cheap plate of nachos.”

Turner’s homer was challenged by the Rockies, who thought the fan might have reached onto the field to make the catch. Video review confirmed the ball was a home run.

“I was in disbelief,” Lopez said. “This is unreal.”

But his night in Blue Heaven wasn't done.

In the eighth inning, another home run ball — this one off the bat of rookie Zach McKinstry — soared toward Brando and Wally, who was determined to head home with his own home run ball.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s coming our way,” Wally Lopez said. “I’m just sprinting right across trying to get that ball. It’s my time to shine now.”

Both fans said it was a night to remember, and they’re already looking forward to their next game at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers' 4-2 victory was the team's fifth consecutive win.