2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: How to watch, schedule, preview for North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is sticking to its roots.

The Cup Series will head to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race this weekend, marking the second straight year the exhibition will be held at the track.

Previously, NASCAR hadn’t raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996. The North Carolina short track closed in the fall of that year, but it was revitalized with funding assistance from the state government and a push from NASCAR leadership. The track was repaved with fresh asphalt after last year’s All-Star Race, which should make events unpredictable this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 All-Star Race format, schedule, participants and more:

When is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is set for Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be various other events to set the starting order and determine the full field of drivers.

Practice and qualifying sessions will be on Friday, followed by the All-Star Heat Races on Saturday and the All-Star Open on Sunday before the main event.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend schedule?

Friday, May 17 (FS1 and streaming)

Pit road practice: 4 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Practice: 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Qualifying, All-Star Open: 5:40 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Qualifying, All-Star Pit Crew Challenge: 6:20 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com

Saturday, May 18 (FS2 and streaming)

All-Star Heat Race 1: 7:30 p.m. ET, FS2, FoxSports.com

All-Star Heat Race 2: 8:15 p.m. ET, FS2, FoxSports.com

Sunday, May 19 (FS1 and streaming)

What is the format for the NASCAR All-Star Open vs. Race?

Not every driver is qualified for the All-Star Race, but everyone has the chance to race their way in.

All 17 drivers who initially qualified for the race did so by winning a race in 2023 or 2024. Past champions and All-Star Race winners are also eligible if you haven’t won a race, but none of the drivers only fall into those categories. Here are the 17 drivers who are guaranteed to be in the show:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Nexlizet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Lenovo 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tire 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing LeafFilter/Campers Inn RV 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo! 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Charlotte Knights 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 All-Star Race entry list

If a driver doesn’t fit into any of those three categories, they will race in the All-Star Open qualifying race. That field consists of 20 drivers, including current playoff contenders, Rookie of the Year candidates and more:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Keystone Light 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing SENIX 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Harrison's 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing HighPoint.com 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Remixers.com/Xemex 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft/DEX Imaging 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Alltroo 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Poppy Bank 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John H. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Pinnacle Home Improvement 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports AAA Route 66 Road Fest 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports NASCAR Day Giveathon 2024 All-Star Open entry list

The All-Star Open will be 100 laps, with the top two finishers transferring into the main event. A third driver will advance courtesy of a fan vote, bringing the total field to 20 drivers.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Pit Crew Challenge?

Instead of using hot laps for qualifying, the Pit Crew Challenge will set the starting order for the heat races.

The Pit Crew Challenge is exactly what it sounds like – each team will be put to the test on pit road. Each car’s qualifying time will be based on a three-lap run, which includes one full speed lap, one lap where the driver hits pit road for a four-tire stop and one final lap at full speed.

The 17 drivers already locked into the All-Star field will be split into two groups for the 60-lap heat races on Saturday. So, the team with the fastest time will start first in Heat 1, the team with the second-fastest stop will start first in Heat 2, and so on.

The heat races will set the starting order for Sunday’s race. Heat 1 will establish the odd numbered starting spots, while Heat 2 will set the even-numbered spots.

How do I vote for the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote?

The 20th and final spot in the All-Star Race will be awarded to the winner of the fan vote. Voting has been live online since last month and will close on Sunday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

If the winner of the fan vote qualifies for the All-Star Race by finishing top-two in the Open, NASCAR will go to the driver who was second in the vote.

As of May 15, the top-five vote-getters, in alphabetical order, were Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

You can vote for your favorite driver online right here.