NASCAR at Kansas: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Schedule, Odds

The 2022 NASCAR playoffs are underway, and drivers are already feeling the pressure.

After just one race, a number of title contenders are in danger of elimination in the Round of 16, which continues this Sunday at Kansas Speedway. No one has safely advanced to the Round of 12 just yet, because non-playoff driver Erik Jones won at Darlington last week.

Kansas has hosted a postseason race each year since the playoffs debuted in 2004. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track will hold the second race in the Round of 16 before four drivers are eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas:

NASCAR Kansas entry list

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Kansas. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 36 teams will race on Sunday. Ty Gibbs remains in the field, driving the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, with veteran Kurt Busch out due to a concussion.

Here's the full list of participants:

36 Cup cars for Kansas. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 23-Gibbs 45-Wallace 77-Cassill 78-McLeod pic.twitter.com/Y2bEjduE7K — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 6, 2022

What is the NASCAR Kansas schedule?

There will be a practice and qualifying session before the race this weekend. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute practice session on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Qualifying begins immediately after practice, around 12:50 a.m. ET. Each car will make a single lap, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 drivers make a single lap and the pole is awarded to the fastest driver.

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 11.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

All NASCAR coverage is on USA Network or the NBC Sports app this weekend.

Practice and qualifying will exclusively stream on the NBC Sports app and online here.

Pre-race coverage starts Sunday with “NASCAR Countdown to Green” at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by the race at 3 p.m. ET on the same channel. Coverage on Sunday can also be streamed through the NBC Sports app and online.

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

The first playoff race shook up the standings.

Sixteen of the world’s best drivers are now competing for a championship, with an elimination-style format used to decide it all. There are three rounds with three races each before the championship race to close the season.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings before the second of three races in the Round of 16, with the bottom four drivers in danger of being eliminated if they can’t gain ground in the next two races:

Joey Logano, +38 points from 13th William Byron, +32 points from 13th Denny Hamlin, +30 points from 13th Christopher Bell, +28 points from 13th Tyler Reddick, +23 points from 13th Ryan Blaney, +20 points from 13th Kyle Larson, +17 points from 13th Ross Chastain, +15 points from 13th Chase Elliott, +14 points from 13th Alex Bowman, +10 points from 13th Kyle Busch, +8 points from 13th Daniel Suarez, +2 points from 13th

Austin Cindric, -2 points from 12th Austin Dillon, -4 points from 12th Chase Briscoe, -10 points from 12th Kevin Harvick, -13 points from 12th

Which drivers have won at Kansas?

Eight of the 36 drivers racing Sunday have won at Kansas: Hamlin, Logano, Harvick, Busch, Elliott, Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

Hamlin, Logano and Harvick lead all active drivers in Kansas wins (3). Busch, Truex and Keselowski have two Kansas wins apiece, while Elliott (2018) and Larson (2021) have one.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

Kansas isn’t usually a place for upset winners, with 14 straight playoff races held there being won by championship-eligible drivers.

So, it’s no surprise that most of the playoff drivers are among the best in Kansas City. Harvick, who is in the biggest points hole, leads all active drivers with a 9.1 average finish and 949 laps led in 33 Kansas starts.

Elliott (11.2 average finish in 13 starts), Keselowski (11.6 in 25 starts), Truex (12.5 in 28 starts) and Hamlin (13.7 in 28 starts) are some of the other usual contenders at Kansas. Even though Keselowski and Truex aren’t in the playoffs, their track record suggests they could be threats on Sunday.

Kurt Busch won the first Kansas race earlier this season, but he won’t race Sunday after suffering a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in July.

Here are some of the odds to win at Kansas, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Denny Hamlin, +575

Kyle Busch, +625

Kyle Larson, +775

Martin Truex Jr., +800

Chase Elliott, +800

Tyler Reddick, +1200

Christopher Bell, +1200

Ross Chastain, +1200

Kevin Harvick, +1600

Ryan Blaney, +1600

William Byron, +1600

Joey Logano, +1800

Bubba Wallace, +2000

Alex Bowman, +3000

Erik Jones, +5000

Brad Keselowski, +10000

