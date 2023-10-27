NASCAR at Martinsville: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watch

The final elimination race of the 2023 NASCAR playoffs is here.
It’s the final race in the Round of 8, with six drivers fighting for the final two spots in the Championship 4. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell punched the first two tickets to the title race, and the full quartet will be set after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
Martinsville, a half-mile paperclip-shaped oval, is the oldest track in NASCAR. Races have been held at the track every year since the sport was founded in 1948. Last year, one of the most memorable moments in the track’s history occurred on the final lap when Ross Chastain rode the wall into the Championship 4 with his now-famous “Hail Melon” move.
What’s in store for the Round of 8 finale this year? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
What is the NASCAR at Bristol entry list?
Thirty-six drivers will race at Martinsville – the 32 full-timers, plus four others.
Three of those four are veterans who race part-time – Ryan Newman, J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod. Additionally, Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar will make his eighth career Cup start.
Here’s the full entry list for Martinsville (car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors):
- No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Moose Fraternity
- No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards
- No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops
- No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza
- No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com
- No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King’s Hawaiian
- No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge
- No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, BetMGM
- No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts
- No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield
- No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx
- No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire
- No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors
- No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing
- No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries
- No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol
- No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance
- No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries
- No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft/Quick Lane
- No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil
- No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Xfinity
- No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, PODS
- No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, StageFront.VIP
- No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Quincy Compressor
- No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, United Rentals
- No. 42, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, Sunseeker Resort
- No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Allegiant
- No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy
- No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger
- No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial
- No. 51, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co.
- No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy
- No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Ferris Commercial Mowers
- No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Superior Logistics
- No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Jockey Outdoors by Luke Bryan
When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Martinsville?
Sports
News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.
The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville is set for Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. ET.
Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Qualifying will start immediately after practice, around 1:20 p.m. ET. Each car from the two practice groups will make two laps in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get two laps to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 are set based on first round times.
NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Bristol
Saturday, Oct. 28 (USA Network and streaming online)
- Practice: 12:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com
- Qualifying: 1:20 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com
Sunday, Oct. 29 (NBC, Peacock and streaming online)
- Xfinity 500: 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com
- NASCAR Post Show: 5:45 p.m. ET, Peacock
NASCAR playoff standings, clinching scenarios for Martinsville
Larson and Bell are the only two drivers locked into the Championship 4 based on their wins at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami, respectively.
That leaves six drivers fighting to advance in this race, the final event in the Round of 8. Drivers can move on by either winning at Martinsville or not being one of the bottom four drivers in the points standings. Byron can mathematically clinch his spot in the Championship 4 regardless of what anyone else does, but everyone else is in a precarious position.
Here’s the playoff standings and clinching scenarios for Martinsville (clinching scenarios will change throughout the race depending on stage points):
1. Kyle Larson, clinched with win at Las Vegas
2. Christopher Bell, clinched with win at Homestead-Miami
3. William Byron, +30 points above the cut line
- Clinches with 36 points (2nd-place finish with one stage point, 3rd-place finish with two stage points, etc.)
4. Ryan Blaney, +10 points above the cut line
—
5. Tyler Reddick, -10 points below the cut line
6. Martin Truex Jr., -17 points below the cut line
7. Denny Hamlin, -17 points below the cut line
8. Chris Buescher, -43 points below the cut line
You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.
NASCAR Martinsville past winners, race history
Two drivers facing elimination are, historically, two of the best at Martinsville. Hamlin has five Martinsville wins (2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2015) and 2,226 laps led in 35 career starts at his home track, while Truex is a three-time winner (2019, 2020, 2021).
Busch (2016, 2017) and Keselowski (2017, 2019) have both won at Martinsville twice. Additionally, there are eight one-time Martinsville winners racing on Sunday: Harvick (2011), Newman (2012), Logano (2018), Elliott (2020), Bowman (2021), Byron (2022), Bell (2022) and Larson (2023).
NASCAR at Martinsville favorites, drivers to watch
It usually takes a seasoned veteran to win at Martinsville, but that line of thinking has been proven wrong in recent years.
Five of the last six races at Martinsville have been won by a driver 30 or younger with no prior victories at the track. That could make Sunday’s elimination race even tougher to predict.
If you’re looking strictly at data, Hamlin is usually the man to beat. He has a series-leading five wins, 18 top-fives, 24 top-15s, 2,226 laps led and 104.9 driver rating in 35 starts. His 10.3 average finish trails only Blaney (9.5 in 15 starts).
Some of the other top Martinsville drivers include Logano (11.1 average finish in 29 starts), Busch (12.4 in 36 starts), Keselowski (12.5 in 27 starts) and Elliott (13.0 in 16 starts). If you’re looking for a specific team to dominate at the Paperclip, Hendrick Motorsports (Larson, Elliott, Byron, Bowman) and Joe Gibbs Racing (Hamlin, Truex, Bell, Gibbs) have combined to win eight straight races dating back to October 2019.
What is the weather for Martinsville, Virginia, this weekend?
NBC Washington is predicting ideal weather conditions for racing this weekend. There’s less than a 10% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s each day. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.