NASCAR at Richmond entry list, TV info, weather for Cook Out 400

Short track racing is back.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend for a 400-lap race around the Virginia circuit. The 0.75-mile, low-banked track first held a NASCAR event in 1953, hosting two races annually since 1959 (except for 2020 due to COVID-19).

Kyle Larson won the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond in April, as he looks to sweep the season and gain valuable playoff points.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond:

What is the NASCAR at Richmond entry list?

Thirty-six drivers will race at Richmond. The usual full-timers will all compete, plus veteran Ryan Newman making his third start of 2023 in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. He won at Richmond way back in 2003, but has finished 28th and 30th in his two starts this season.

Here’s the full entry list for Richmond:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the NASCAR race at Richmond in 2023?

The Cook Out 400 is set for Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice, around 1:20 p.m. ET. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group making the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on speeds from the first round.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Richmond

Saturday, July 29 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, July 30 (USA Network and streaming)

Cook Out 400: 3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race at Richmond: 6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock

NASCAR playoff standings entering Richmond

There are still five playoff spots up for grabs with five regular-season races to go. That means 11 spots have been filled by race winners this season. Here’s a look at the drivers who have clinched a NASCAR playoff spot in 2023:

1. Martin Truex Jr., 3 race wins, 3 stage wins, leads overall points standings

2. William Byron, 4 race wins, 7 stage wins

3. Kyle Busch, 3 race wins, 2 stage wins

4. Denny Hamlin, 2 race wins, 4 stage wins

5. Kyle Larson, 2 race wins, 3 stage wins

6. Ross Chastain, 1 race win, 5 stage wins

7. Christopher Bell, 1 race win, 2 stage wins

8. Ryan Blaney, 1 race win, 3 stage wins

9. Joey Logano, 1 race win, 3 stage wins

10. Tyler Reddick, 1 race win, 3 stage wins

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1 race win

The final five spots will be filled by any driver who can win a race in the next five weeks. If there are fewer than five new winners, the remaining spots will be filled based on points. Here’s how the points stack up for winless drivers:

12. Kevin Harvick, +163 points above the cutline

13. Brad Keselowski, +122 points

14. Chris Buescher, +111 points

15. Bubba Wallace, +27 points

16. Michael McDowell, +17 points

—

17. A.J. Allmendinger, -17 points below the cutline

18. Daniel Suarez, -23 points

19. Ty Gibbs, -28 points

20. Alex Bowman, -46 points

21. Chase Elliott, -56 points

22. Austin Cindric, -60 points

23. Justin Haley, -62 points

24. Todd Gilliland, -97 points

25. Aric Almirola, -103 points

26. Corey LaJoie, -104 points

27. Ryan Preece, -114 points

28. Erik Jones, -133 points

29. Harrison Burton, -158 points

30. Austin Dillon, -160 points

31. Chase Briscoe, -198 points

32. Ty Dillon, -255 points

33. Noah Gragson, -265 points

NASCAR Richmond past winners, race history

Harvick won this race last year, while Larson visited victory lane in the first Richmond race earlier this season.

While both of those drivers have had success at the Virginia short track, another former champion has dominated there. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with six wins at Richmond, which is tied for second on the all-time list behind Richard Petty (13).

Beyond Busch, six other active drivers have multiple wins at the track: Harvick (4), Hamlin (4), Truex (3), Keselowski (2), Logano (2) and Larson (2). Bowman (2021) has one victory.

What is the weather for Richmond, Va., this weekend?

After finally enjoying a dry weekend, rain could return for NASCAR this weekend. NBC Washington forecasts a possible thunderstorm (24% chance) on Saturday and isolated thunderstorms (38% chance) on Sunday. It will be scorching hot, with a high of 98 degrees on Saturday and 85 degrees on Sunday. Richmond has wet weather tires for racing in inclement conditions. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.