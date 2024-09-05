NASCAR in Atlanta: Schedule, watch info, favorites for Quaker State 400

The most exciting part of the NASCAR season is here.

After a 26-race regular season with 15 different winners, the playoffs are set to begin this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The high-banked Georgia track hasn’t hosted a playoff race since 2008. But it will be even more unpredictable this time around after the track was reconfigured to a superspeedway-style venue in 2022.

So, who is racing in Atlanta? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Quaker State 400:

NASCAR Atlanta entry list, drivers

Thirty-eight drivers will race in Atlanta – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

Shane van Gisbergen, who was recently announced as a full-time Cup driver next season, will make his seventh start of this year for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Cody Ware is back in the No. 15 car for Rick Ware Racing and B.J. McLeod will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Atlanta:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing BREZTRI 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Decisely Insurance 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing King's Hawaiian 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Global Industrial 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tire 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Dent Wizard 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Mighty Fire Breaker 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Acceptance Insurance 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Auto-Owners Insurance 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Autotrader 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Leidos 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Relay Payments 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports B'laster 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports CITGARD 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club OLIPOP 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Team US Aviation Academy 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Grady Health System 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Ambetter Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Delgado Stone 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Quaker State 2024 Quaker State 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race in Atlanta?

The Quaker State 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be a qualifying session on Saturday. The 38 drivers will take the track one-by-one (in this order) for two-round qualifying. Each driver gets two laps in the first round, with the 10 fastest advancing to the final round. The final 10 drivers will get two more laps to determine the top-10 starting order, with positions 11 through 38 set based on first round times.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 7 (USA Network and streaming)

Qualifying: 12:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Sunday, Sept. 8 (USA Network and streaming)

NASCAR playoff standings entering Atlanta

The 16-driver playoff field was finalized after an eventful regular season finale at Darlington last weekend, with Briscoe winning his way in. Atlanta is the first race in the Round of 16 as drivers have three weeks to secure their position in the Round of 12.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here are the playoff standings entering Atlanta:

Rank Driver Points 1. Kyle Larson 2,040 2. Christopher Bell 2,032 3. Tyler Reddick 2,028 4. William Byron 2,022 5. Ryan Blaney 2,018 6. Denny Hamlin 2,015 7. Chase Elliott 2,014 8. Brad Keselowski 2,008 9. Joey Logano 2,007 10. Austin Cindric 2,007 11. Daniel Suarez 2,006 12. Alex Bowman 2,005 13. Chase Briscoe 2,005 14. Harrison Burton 2,005 15. Ty Gibbs 2,004 16. Martin Truex Jr. 2,004

NASCAR Atlanta winners list, race history

Eight of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners in Atlanta, but just four of them have won at the track since it was reconfigured in 2022.

Byron, Keselowski and Busch are the only two-time Atlanta winners racing on Sunday. Both of Byron’s wins were after the reconfiguration, though, while Keselowski and Busch’s victories came before it.

Hamlin (2012) and Blaney (2021) won there before the track change, Elliott (2022), Logano (2023) and Suarez (2024) won with the new layout.

Atlanta predictions, picks, favorites

If the first race in Atlanta this season was any indication, Sunday could be a thriller.

That February race produced 48 lead changes and a 0.003-second margin of victory for Suarez over Blaney, with Busch in third just 0.007 seconds behind.

Looking at Atlanta history since 2022, several clear favorites stand out. There’s Byron, who won in 2022 and 2023 and has 171 laps led over those five races. Logano has a victory and 190 laps led, with at least 10 laps led in four of five races. And finally, Suarez has finished top-six in four of five races, including second last summer and first in February.

The drafting tracks similar to Atlanta this year (Daytona and Talladega) have produced three winners in three races: Byron and Burton at Daytona and Reddick at Talladega.

Some longshots to monitor are Gilliland (58 laps led at Atlanta in February) and Wallace (top-six in three of four drafting tracks this year).