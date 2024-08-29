NASCAR at Darlington: Schedule, watch info, favorites for Southern 500

It all comes down to this.

The 2024 NASCAR regular season will conclude this weekend with one of the sport’s crown jewel events at Darlington Raceway.

For the 75th time, man and machine will be tested at “The Track Too Tough to Tame” with the running of the Southern 500. The egg-shaped oval has been the site of many historic NASCAR races, from Jeff Gordon’s record six wins to Kyle Larson’s first triumph last year.

So, who is racing at Darlington? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And which drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Cook Out Southern 500:

NASCAR Southern 500 entry list, drivers

Thirty-seven drivers will race in Darlington – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.

Shane van Gisbergen, who was recently announced as a full-time Cup driver next season, will make his sixth start of this year for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Kaz Grala is back in the No. 15 car for Rick Ware Racing and Timmy Hill will drive the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Darlington:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Beer 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Toys for Tots 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Solomon Plumbing 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chili's 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Morgan & Morgan 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Bass Pro Shops 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing HighPoint.com 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Meat N' Bone 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Acceptance Insurance 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing U.S. Air Force 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Colortech 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Mobil 1 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Upper Deck 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing NC Fraternal Order of Police 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports W 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Bon Secours/Swamp Rabbits 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 entry list

When is the NASCAR race in Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set for Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups (found here) with each group getting 20 minutes of free practice.

Then, the field will compete in two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

The two practice groups will remain the same for qualifying.

Each driver will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 30 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (USA Network and streaming)

Countdown to Green: 5:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Southern 500: 6 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

NASCAR playoff standings entering Darlington

There are still three playoff spots up for grabs entering the final regular season race, with 13 spots being filled by winners this season:

Rank Driver 2024 race wins 1. Kyle Larson 4 2. William Byron 3 3. Christopher Bell 3 4. Denny Hamlin 3 5. Tyler Reddick 2 6. Ryan Blaney 2 7. Chase Elliott 1 8. Brad Keselowski 1 9. Alex Bowman 1 10. Joey Logano 1 11. Daniel Suarez 1 12. Austin Cindric 1 13. Harrison Burton 1

The final three spots will be filled by any driver who can win at Darlington. Since there won’t be 16 different winners in the regular season, the remaining spots will be filled based on points. Here’s how the points stack up for winless drivers:

Rank Driver Points above/below cutline 14. Martin Truex Jr. +58 points 15. Ty Gibbs +39 points 16. Chris Buescher +21 points 17. Bubba Wallace -21 points 18. Ross Chastain -27 points

A driver can make up a maximum of 54 points in a race without winning (second-place finish and two stage wins is 55 points, last-place is one point), so the following drivers are too far back to make the playoffs on points. Here are the drivers facing a must-win situation:

Rank Driver 19. Kyle Busch 20. Chase Briscoe 21. Todd Gilliland 22. Carson Hocevar 23. Michael McDowell 24. Josh Berry 25. Noah Gragson 26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 27. Erik Jones 28. Ryan Preece 29. Daniel Hemric 30. Austin Dillon 31. Justin Haley 32. John Hunter Nemechek 33. Corey LaJoie 34. Zane Smith

NASCAR Darlington winners list, race history

Eight of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Darlington.

Hamlin leads the way with four victories in South Carolina, including three Southern 500 trophies. Truex (2016, 2021), Jones (2019, 2022) and Keselowski (2018, 2024) are the other drivers with multiple Darlington wins.

Drivers with one Darlington win include Busch (2008), Logano (2022), Byron (2023) and Larson (2023), who won the Southern 500 last year.

Darlington predictions, picks, favorites

It takes a special combination to win at Darlington – from driver skill to car handling and even a little bit of luck.

With all that being said, the best of the best usually prevail in this crown jewel event. In 14 of the last 17 Southern 500 races, the winner has had at least 25 career victories – typically a benchmark to making the Hall of Fame.

So, who does that leave us with? Hamlin (54 career wins) will surely be a factor, as he typically is when the series rolls into Darlington. His 8.3 average finish over 24 career starts at Darlington leads all active drivers by nearly three spots.

Keselowski, who won at Darlington in May and has 36 career victories, also figures to be a contender. He owns a 10.9 average finish in 21 starts at the track, second only to Hamlin.

Other challengers could include Larson (defending winner, 27 career wins), Reddick (264 laps led over the last two Darlington races) and Truex (34 career wins, making his final Darlington start before retirement).

Some longshots to monitor are Jones, who has two Southern 500 wins but is driving for the struggling Legacy Motor Club, and Gibbs, who finished second to Keselowski in May.