NASCAR at Pocono race weekend schedule, watch info, entry list, weather for HighPoint.com 400

It’s time for the Tricky Triangle – NASCAR’s only three-turn track.

For the fifth consecutive week since NBC took over NASCAR broadcasts for 2023, the series is heading to a wildly unique venue. This one is perhaps the most unique of all, with no other track comparable to Pocono Raceway.

Located in Long Pond, Pa. – under two hours from Philadelphia and New York City – Pocono has three corners and is shaped like a triangle. All three corners are modeled after famous tracks in the United States, with varying degrees of banking.

Here’s everything you need to know for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono this weekend:

What is the HighPoint.com 400 entry list for Pocono?

Thirty-six drivers will battle it out this weekend at Pocono. The field includes all the usual competitors, plus one part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing: Cole Custer. The 2020 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, who now races full-time in the Xfinity Series, will make his third Cup start of 2023 in the No. 51 Ford.

Here’s the full entry list for Pocono:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR race at Pocono?

The HighPoint.com 400 is set for Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on lap times from the first round.

What is the TV schedule for NASCAR at Pocono?

Saturday, July 22 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, July 23 (USA Network and streaming)

HighPoint.com 400: 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

NASCAR Post Race Show, 6:05 p.m. ET, Peacock

NASCAR Pocono past winners, race history

Elliott is the defending winner at Pocono, even though he didn’t lead a single lap last year. He crossed the line in third behind Hamlin and Busch, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo was disqualified after both of their cars failed post-race inspection – handing Elliott the win. It was the first time in 62 years that a win had been taken away in that manner.

Aside from Elliott, nine other drivers competing on Sunday have won at Pocono. Hamlin has six Pocono wins, which is tied with Jeff Gordon for the most all-time. Busch (four) and Truex (two) also have multiple Ponoco wins, while Keselowski (2011), Logano (2012), Buescher (2016), Blaney (2017), Harvick (2020), Bowman (2021) and Elliott (2022) each have one.

Pocono Raceway weather for NASCAR weekend

After three straight weeks of weather issues, NASCAR might finally be off the hook. NBC Philadelphia is expecting a dry weekend in Long Pond, Pa.

Saturday has a projected high of 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies and an 13% chance of rain. Race day on Sunday looks even better, with highs expected to reach 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies and just a 11% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.