NASCAR power rankings: Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman rise after Miami battle

It wasn't his most dominant victory, but Kyle Larson officially has his first victory of 2025.

The Hendrick Motorsports star passed his teammate Alex Bowman in the closing laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, holding on to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

It's the 30th win of Larson's career, as he becomes just the 30th Cup driver to reach that total and the fifth-youngest to get there (32 years, seven months and 20 days).

Next up is a trip to Virginia for a battle at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. How does the field stack up after Homestead? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. William Byron

Last week: 1

A speeding penalty on the final pit stop ruined Byron's likely top-five finish. He recovered to 12th and extended his lead in the standings, but Byron clearly left some points on the table. Martinsville has been one of Byron's best tracks -- including a victory last spring -- so the Daytona 500 winner should have another strong week upcoming.

2. Kyle Larson

Last week: 3

With only 19 laps led, this was one of the least-dominant wins in Larson's Hall of Fame career. It proved he can get it done in a variety of ways, though. Crew chief Cliff Daniels used a few different pit strategies throughout the race, which Larson later called "one of the coolest wins" of his career.

3. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 4

The defending winner at Homestead never challenged out front on Sunday. Reddick scored just one stage point before improving in the final stage to finish eighth. At one of his best tracks, that's certainly not the result Reddick expects -- especially when his teammate led laps and finished top-five.

4. Christopher Bell

Last week: 2

From three straight wins to back-to-back duds. Bell spun in Stage 1 and was off the pace for the rest of the race, finishing one lap down in 29th. He could get back on track at Martinsville, where he won in 2022 -- although last year at Martinsville yielded two finishes outside the top-20.

5. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 6

For the first time all season, Hamlin looked like a legitimate race-winning threat. He claimed his first stage win of 2025 and led 15 laps before finishing fifth in an overall strong run. Hamlin is another driver who will be excited to head to Martinsville, where the Virginia native has five wins and more than 2,400 laps led.

6. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 8

The bad luck continued for Blaney on Sunday. He was the driver to beat through two stages, leading 124 laps with 18 stage points. Then, he engine expired for the second time in three weeks. Blaney's 21.5 average finish through six races is not at all indicative of how fast the No. 12 car has been.

7. Alex Bowman

Last week: 9

There's no shame in losing to Larson, who is arguably the best driver of this generation. Bowman slipped up with eight laps to go, hitting the wall and allowing his teammate to pounce. Still, this was one of Bowman's best weekends in years -- he qualified on pole for the first time since last summer and led more laps (43) than he had in a race since September of 2022.

8. Joey Logano

Last week: 5

9. Chase Elliott

Last week: 7

It's been the same pattern week after week for Elliott and the No. 9 team. They start slower than their teammates, then usually gradually recover for a solid finish without leaving much of an imprint in the race. Sunday was going to be the same story until a late pit road penalty put Elliott in the back and he only recovered to finish 18th. This team just doesn't have the speed it used to.

10. Bubba Wallace

Last week: First four out

Aside from Blaney, no one else led more laps at Homestead than Wallace (56). He finished third for a much-needed first top-five of the season. The 23XI Racing driver is seventh in the standings with the third-most stage points earned so far, which highlights how well Wallace has been running.

First four out: Chris Buescher, Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece

