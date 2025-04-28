As it often does, Talladega Superspeedway produced another thrilling finish on Sunday.

Austin Cindric ended up in victory lane by a narrow margin over Ryan Preece, who was later disqualified for failing post-race car inspection. Cindric's victory still stood, as the Team Penske driver punched his ticket to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was Cindric's third career victory, as he's now won in three of his four Cup seasons.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Next up is a trip to the Lone Star State for a 400-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. How does the field stack up after Talladega? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. Kyle Larson

Last week: 2

Nearly every trip to Alabama has been a nightmare for Larson since entering the Cup Series. In 20 starts before Sunday, he had two top-fives and six DNFs. That's what made his second-place result, which included a stage win and 19 stage points, all the more impressive.

2. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 1

Hamlin and his Toyota teammates were on the verge of controlling the race before green-flag stops didn't go their way. They all got stuck back in traffic for the closing laps, and Hamlin only finished 21st in a disappointing finish -- snapping a streak of four straight top-five runs.

3. William Byron

Last week: 3

He's leading the points standings, he won the Daytona 500 and he was third at Talladega. Byron is rolling through the early portion of the season, even if he doesn't have as many victories to show for it (like Larson and Hamlin). It feels like the floodgates are going to open soon for the No. 24 team.

4. Christopher Bell

Last week: 4

Bell was leading late in Stage 1 when contact from his teammate Hamlin sent him spinning. He collected Chris Buescher and then slammed the inside wall, ending a once-promising day with a 35th-place finish. It was Bell's second DNF of the season -- he also crashed out of the Daytona 500.

5. Chase Elliott

Last week: 7

This team has a special ability to maximize every week. So, while the No. 9 hasn't shown race-winning speed all season, Elliott continues to make the most out of it. He was fifth at Talladega, giving him a sixth top-10 and 10th top-20 in 10 races this season. He made it 19 straight races inside the top-20 to start last season, and he's already more than halfway to doing it again. Oh, and Elliott's last win came at Texas in 2024.

6. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 5

The driver with the worst luck in 2025 had another bad spell on Sunday. Blaney couldn't avoid an accident involving Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, sending him to the garage for his fourth DNF of the season. It seems like Blaney should have several wins this season, and Talladega (his best track) was another missed opportunity.

7. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 6

The defending Talladega winner was oddly quiet in this year's race, mustering a 14th-place finish with sixth stage points in a decent run. Reddick has just four top-10s this season, well off his pace from last year when he won the regular season title and made the Championship 4. Texas, where he won in 2022, could get him back on track.

8. Bubba Wallace

Last week: 8

Eighth-place finish and a stage win -- those are the types of days that Wallace needs if he wants to make the playoffs again. Wallace has earned the fourth-most stage points this season, trailing only Byron, Larson and Blaney. That type of consistency will go a long way, even if Wallace is now going on three years without a win.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace is one of the most recognized names in NASCAR. Here’s what you need to know.

9. Alex Bowman

Last week: First four out

Bowman posted his sixth top-10 of the year as he continued his quiet, steady season. He and Elliott have been overshadowed by their teammates Byron and Larson, but Hendrick Motorsports truly has four strong drivers. Bowman's finish snapped a streak of three straight runs outside the top-25.

10. Joey Logano

Last week: 10

Logano's car failed post-race inspection, which wiped away his fifth-place run -- which would've been his first top-five of the year. The defending champion was instead credited with last place, dropping him to 11th in the points standings. Logano has just one top-10 in 10 races this season.

First four out: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher