San Francisco prepares for NBA All-Star weekend festivities

The National Basketball Association's biggest stars and tens of thousands of basketball fans are now weeks away from descending on the Bay Area.
And San Francisco is pushing to make sure it is ready to put its best foot forward when the NBA's spotlight shines on the Bay.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Christie Smith explains in her video report above.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.