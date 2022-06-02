NBA Finals 2022: Jay-Z, Barry Bonds Among Celebrities at Warriors-Celtics

Celebrities fill Chase Center for Warriors-Celtics Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
There will be no shortage of celebrities at Chase Center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Among those in attendance will include rapper Jay-Z, Giants legend Barry Bonds and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton -- father of Warriors guard Gary Payton II.
Here is the list of those celebrities in attendance as provided by the league:
• Jay-Z, Grammy Award-Winning Rapper and Record Executive
• Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants Legend
• Gary Payton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer
• Bill Walton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer
• Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Guard
• Ahmad Rashad, Sports Commentator
• James Kaprielian, Oakland A's Player
• No I.D., Record Producer and Executive
• Phil Hellmuth, Professional Poker Player
• Neal Schon, Guitarist in Journey (Tonight’s National Anthem Performer)
Film director Spike Lee, Giants CEO Larry Baer and rapper Mistah FAB were also among those in attendance.
Tip-off begins at 6 p.m. PT.