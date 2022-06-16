NBA Finals Odds: Celtics Favored Over Warriors in Game 6

NBA Finals odds: Celtics slight favorites over Warriors in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals will be the final game at TD Garden this season. However, oddsmakers are not expecting it to be the final game of the NBA season as a whole.

The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from their fourth NBA title in eight years. They can clinch a championship on Thursday, but that will require a Game 6 road win against the Boston Celtics.

Boston is listed as a slight favorite to extend the series to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. Still, the odds indicate it wouldn't be a major surprise if Golden State closes out the series in six games.

Here are the lines, props and odds to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday’s contest:

Who is favored to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

The Celtics are listed as 3.5-point favorites in Game 6, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Boston is also a -171 moneyline favorite, while Golden State is a +140 underdog.

What is the over/under for Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

The Game 6 over/under is listed at 210. The Celtics and Warriors have combined to go under that point total three out of five times in this series (Games 2, 4 and 5).

Warriors-Celtics Game 6 NBA Finals prop bets

Here are some of the prop bets for Thursday's Game 6:

Player with the most points

Jayson Tatum: +130

Stephen Curry: +140

Jaylen Brown: +425

Klay Thompson: +1000

Player with the most 3-pointers

Stephen Curry: +125

Klay Thompson: +260

Jayson Tatum: +325

Jaylen Brown: +1000

First basket

Jaylen Brown: +375

Jayson Tatum: +500

Stephen Curry: +600

Robert Williams: +700

Player point total over/unders

Al Horford: 9.5

Andrew Wiggins: 18.5

Derrick White: 9.5

Draymond Green: 7.5

Grant Williams: 4.5

Jaylen Brown: 23.5

Jayson Tatum: 28.5

Jordan Poole: 10.5

Kevon Looney: 5.5

Klay Thompson: 20.5

Marcus Smart: 16.5

Otto Porter Jr.: 4.5

Robert Williams: 7.5

Stephen Curry: 28.5

PointsBet also has a featured wager after Curry’s incredible playoff 3-pointer streak came to an end in Game 5. He has +3000 odds to go under 0.5 3-pointers in Game 6.

Who is favored to win the 2022 NBA Finals?

Even though they are underdogs in Game 6, the Warriors are favored to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in the end. Golden State has -375 odds, while Boston has +300 odds to climb out of a 3-2 series hole.

Here are the odds for each possible series outcome:

Warriors win in six games: +140

Warriors win in seven games: +135

Celtics win in seven games: +300

