NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $40K for Homophobic Comments

NBA fines Anthony Edwards $40K for homophobic comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA handed Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards a $40,000 fine for making homophobic comments in an Instagram video earlier in September.

In the now-deleted video, Edwards was seen rolling down his car window and calling a group of shirtless men “queer” in a derogatory manner. He followed that up by saying “Look what the world done came to, bruh.”

Edwards said he was “incredibly sorry” following the incident.

“It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all,” he wrote in a Twitter apology. “I was raised better than that.”

The Timberwolves, who selected Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, released a statement denouncing Edwards’ actions after the video began circulating on social media.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Tim Connelly said in a team statement on Sept. 12. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

The NBA has handed out fines to players who used similar, homophobic language before. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was fined $50,000 in 2021 for using “offensive and derogatory language” in private messages to actor Michael Rapoport. In 2011, Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah was given a $50,000 fine for using an anti-gay slur at a fan.