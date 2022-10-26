Warriors, Bucks lead top teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA is back.

Four words that permeate nothing but sheer joy and produce the serotonin your body craves as your NBA team seeks a championship – or as a life-long suffering Sacramento Kings fan, a play-in tournament spot.

Around the league, teams in the West are seeking redemption – Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers – while the squads out East are looking to take the crown away from the Golden State Warriors, most notably the Boston Celtics in their hunt for Banner No. 18.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If they’re a franchise not contending for a playoff spot, then they’re probably hoping to land top-rated 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama.

As the 2022-23 season progresses, let’s rank all 30 NBA teams based on their performances from the past two weeks:

30. Orlando Magic, 0-4: They haven’t exactly been the worst statistically, but for a relatively raw team that has faced the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks – three outright better teams – this start isn’t surprising.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder, 1-3: The same applies here. Two losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and one to the Denver Nuggets were expected as their first win came against the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. On the bright side, the race for Wembanyama could be interesting with Chet Holmgren returning next year.

28. Los Angeles Lakers, 0-3: I could’ve been more ruthless here and put them last based on their awful offensive numbers, but they’ve been strong defensively under Darvin Ham. Still, I’m not really confident in them beating anyone consistently given their depth and shaky roster construction as the Russell Westbrook saga drags on.

27. Detroit Pistons, 1-3: If you want a fun-but-not-really-good watch, the Pistons are your go-to pick. Another Wembanyama contender along with Orlando and OKC.

26. Houston Rockets, 1-3: The Rockets are probably the Western Conference version of Detroit: young, fun, not a playoff team yet and on #WembanyamaWatch.

25. Indiana Pacers, 1-3: Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin are off to a spectacular start together. Wembanyama alongside them would be special, and Indiana should look to move their veterans as the season trots along.

24. Brooklyn Nets, 1-2: A Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing shouldn’t have a squad ranked dead last in defensive rating or second-to-last in net rating. Brooklyn should improve, but it’s currently the Lakers of the East.

23. Miami Heat, 1-3: I was skeptical of Miami last year, and it did little to change my mind. The Heat are rough offensively and below average defensively. Considering they did next to nothing to improve on their first-place finish last year, they could be in for a decent fall come May.

22. Sacramento Kings, 0-3: New head coach Mike Brown has the Kings playing average, which is an improvement by their standards. They weren’t going to beat the Clippers or Warriors, but the foundation is looking solid thus far.

21. Philadelphia 76ers, 1-3: I’m also not completely sold on the 76ers’ roster construction. Joel Embiid will have them in playoff contention and James Harden is looking a little fresh, but P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton don’t scream the biggest needle-moving acquisitions. And we know what happens to Harden when it matters most, even though it’s early in 2022-23.

20. Chicago Bulls, 2-2: The Bulls’ comeback win against Boston highlighted some of their pressing flaws. Can DeMar DeRozan, a dynamic two-level scorer but not a superstar, keep bailing out the offense? How much does Ayo Dosunmu raise the level in Lonzo Ball’s absence?

19. Toronto Raptors, 2-2: Toronto should be able to beat most teams that don’t have an elite, physical big man (re: 76ers last postseason). Outside of that, their formula doesn’t seem to have changed too much, but they’ll still be a riser here as other teams lose form.

18. Dallas Mavericks, 1-2: That collapse to Phoenix hurt, but the Mavericks responded strong with a drubbing over Memphis. However, you have to wonder if Dallas failed to give Luka Dončić enough help for another season. Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie have to be your third-to-fifth best players on a serious contender, though there’s plenty of time to improve.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves, 2-2: Their only two wins have been against OKC, and they’ve dropped games against Utah and San Antonio. Minnesota should be 4-0 but wiring Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns before they spark will need more reps.

16. Denver Nuggets, 2-2: As someone who entered the year with high hopes for Denver, the defense has been far too leaky in the early stages. The shots are falling – No. 1 field goal percentage in the league – but it doesn’t matter if you can’t get stops on the other end.

15. LA Clippers, 2-2: The Clippers haven’t exactly been convincing so far, with Kawhi Leonard’s load management from injury being a key factor. They should rise in due time, but expect them to take some weeks to gel before hitting their peak later on.

14. Washington Wizards, 3-1: I don’t know if they can jump any higher than this, but I’m still keeping my eyes on Kyle Kuzma being a hot trade target for a serious contender.

13. Atlanta Hawks, 2-1: The offense hasn’t clicked yet – Trae Young’s poor shooting is key here – but the Dejounte Murray trade is already bearing fruit. Getting Bogdan Bogdanović back will feel like a new signing.

12. Memphis Grizzlies, 3-1: I’m being harsh on the Grizzlies because they can be much better. Their defense has not been up to par as we’ve seen before and they’re fortunate to have a 3-1 record. But outscoring your opponent when your defense allows the second-most points per game is not a healthy strategy. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has to mix up the ingredients.

11. San Antonio Spurs, 3-1: You can never really count out a Gregg Popovich-coached team, can you? They’ll likely regress due to roster inexperience, but they’re going to play their socks off every night and be an underdog team. It’s a shame, though, because Popovich and Wembanyama could be a majestic combo.

10. Charlotte Hornets, 2-1: We know Steve Clifford will get a group to buy-in defensively, but Charlotte has six players averaging double-digit points so far – without LaMelo Ball playing a game. Is it sustainable? I doubt it, but the Hornets cannot afford another play-in blowout.

9. New York Knicks, 2-1: The Knicks have defeated the Pistons and Magic but fell short to Memphis. They’ve started off well and have seemingly integrated Cam Reddish into the core, but the test will be playing at this level against the rest of the league.

8. Utah Jazz, 3-1: Utah should really be 4-0 after beating Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans only to fall to Houston to end their flawless start. A team without a true star will tend to play better together, and on an individual level, these players are too good to tank – which is what the Jazz probably expected would happen after dealing Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

7. Phoenix Suns, 3-1: The Suns escaped an early disaster after coming back to defeat Dallas in their first game. The offensive burden of Devin Booker could become a concern if Chris Paul’s early vulnerability is in fact a sign of slowing down, but they’re a top-10 team for now.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-1: It’s a good time to be a Cleveland fan. Donovan Mitchell is playing out of his mind and Darius Garland has played just 13 total minutes. If the Cavaliers get their second-best scorer back and stay elite defensively, they can be a top-four team in the East.

5. Boston Celtics, 3-1: The Celtics should be in contention for another NBA Finals run, but a close encounter with Orlando followed by a terrible collapse-turned-blowout to Chicago has them lower than originally planned.

4. Golden State Warriors, 2-2: The defending champions could’ve had a more compelling start. Losing to a Nuggets team without Jamal Murray stings and they’re one solid Harrison Barnes game away from possibly having a losing record.

3. Milwaukee Bucks, 2-0: They beat Philly in a game where Khris Middleton didn’t play and Jrue Holiday shot 2-for-15 overall and 0-for-6 from deep. Milwaukee also has the best defensive rating in the NBA. Given their recent history, that should be sustainable.

2. New Orleans Pelicans, 3-1: New Orleans breezed past Brooklyn and took care of Charlotte. A one-point loss to Utah stings but Brandon Ingram played just 11 minutes. The Pelicans are in line for a 2021-22 Grizzlies-esque jump as long as they can stay healthy. They have the balance of stars, promising youth and depth, which showed against Dallas.

1. Portland Trail Blazers, 4-0: You know the rules. Win all your games and you’ll be No. 1. Portland is the only undefeated NBA team right now with Dame Time clicking 24/7. Dame’s return, Anfernee Simons’ ascension and Jerami Grant’s steadiness has been a riveting watch with rookie Shaedon Sharpe looking intriguing in limited minutes.