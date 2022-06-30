Report: KD requests trade from Nets; Suns a preferred destination originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA as #ThisLeague struck again on Thursday.

Hours before free agency is set to begin, former Warriors star and current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Suns are among a preferred destination for KD, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Heat are also on the list.

Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

But as Wojnarowski notes, with four years left on Durant's contract the Nets likely will trade him to the highest bidder and pay little attention to Durant's desires. However, a reunion with Golden State still remains extremely unlikely, as last week The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that a potential deal was a "non-starter."

