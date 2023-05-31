Report: Pistons give Monty Williams huge deal to become head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monty Williams has landed on his feet.

Weeks after being fired by the Phoenix Suns, Williams has agreed to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons, The Athletic's Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources, on Wednesday.

The Pistons reportedly are making a substantial commitment to the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year as well, giving him a six-year deal worth a staggering $78.5 million. The contract could reach up to eight years and close to $100 million based on team options and incentives, according to The Athletic's report.

The deal that makes Williams the NBA's highest-paid coach reportedly is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

This will be Williams' third NBA head-coaching gig following previous stops in New Orleans and Phoenix. He spent the past four seasons as Phoenix's head coach, leading the Suns to a 194-115 record (.628 winning percentage), three playoff appearances and one NBA Finals trip over that span.

But Williams was relieved of his duties after the Suns' season ended with a blowout second-round loss on their home court for the second consecutive postseason. Phoenix was eliminated in six games by the eventual Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets.

Williams, 51, now takes over a rebuilding Pistons squad that hasn't made the playoffs since 2019 and hasn't won a playoff game since 2008. Dwane Casey's five-year run as head coach came to an end after Detroit went 17-65 in 2022-23, which was their fourth straight season with 23 or fewer wins.

The Pistons have a few young players who are full of potential in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman. Detroit also owns the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft.