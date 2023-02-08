NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The King has finally done it.

LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: pic.twitter.com/QCEPGIV2gs — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see James claim an NBA record that was once considered unbreakable to many. James was 36 points away before entering the game on Tuesday and went on to notch 38 points against the Thunder to bring his total career points to 38,390– which sits just three points ahead of the previous record held by Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers ultimately lost 133-130 but the moment far outshined the outcome.

James broke the record with a mid-range floater with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the game. The game was immediately paused, followed by a ceremony that included moments with James' family, Abdul-Jabbar and Commissioner Adam Silver.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Fans and celebrities shared tributes on social media of their memories watching James over the years, many dating back to his days as a high school phenom in Akron.

LeBron was anointed The Chosen One at 18 and somehow exceeded the hype



Truly absurd pic.twitter.com/BpJxNJp6rz — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 8, 2023

Drake congratulates LeBron James on becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer from his "high school gym in Akron" 😂pic.twitter.com/ExsSErZGUP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

The enormity of this record is almost impossible to fathom. LeBron had to be one of the best players in the league (usually the best player) and one of the most durable players in the league for two full decades. From fresh out of high school to almost 40. Just surreal. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 8, 2023

Congratulations @KingJames!!!! This man has been in the spotlight and burdened with the highest expectations since he was a teenager. And he’s done nothing but exceed those expectations and build a historic legacy. What an incredible accomplishment! https://t.co/ozsDBmQAPw — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 8, 2023

.@KingJames…that’s all that needs to be said 🙏🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 8, 2023

Elsewhere, congratulations started pouring in immediately, with countless NBA players taking to Twitter to celebrate James breaking the record that stood for more than 38 years.

38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

This WILD!!! Unreal. Actually doing this like THE 🐐should! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

Wild to witness someone from Northeast Ohio doing this ! Congrats @KingJames !!! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2023

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

👑 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 8, 2023

One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023

WOW‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 8, 2023

True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made.



38,388 🐐 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023

Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 8, 2023

.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists 🥲🔥🐐🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

All time scoring record is crazy. Witness history 🔥 @KingJames — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 8, 2023

He also received congratulatory messages from a handful of former players.

LeBron James! Congrats 👑

NBA All-Time Scoring Leader.

A beast! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 8, 2023

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

The accomplishment reached well beyond the NBA, with a pair of Kansas City Chiefs stars chiming in from Glendale, Ariz., where they prepare for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

THE KING!!! @KingJames 👑👑

They thought it would never be broken!! #TheChosenOne — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 8, 2023

James, 38, has continued to defy father time and has set the new standard for scoring in the league. The Lakers star is currently averaging 30 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, which are both above his career average of 27.2 and 7.5 respectively. He also adds 7.1 assists on the season.

With presumably a few more good years left in the tank, especially if he plays into his 40s, this record looks solidly in the hands of the King for many years to come.