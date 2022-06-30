Kevin Durant

NBA Twitter Reacts to Stunning Report of Kevin Durant's Trade Request

NBA Twitter went crazy after Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets

By Darren Hartwell

The NBA offseason just got a LOT more interesting.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. It's a stunning plot twist for Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving announced earlier this week that he's picking up his player option to return to the Nets in 2022-23, and the expectation was that the Nets would run it back with a "Big Three" of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons.

Instead, Durant apparently wants out following a disappointing campaign that ended with a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat reportedly are high on Durant's wish list, but the Nets likely will accept the best offer for the 12-time All-Star.

News of Durant wanting out sent shockwaves through the NBA, with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid among the several players who reacted to the news on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others used the KD news as an opportunity to point out another example of Irving ruining a team. Assuming the Nets trade Durant, his partnership with Irving would have lasted just two seasons -- the same amount of time Kyrie spent with the Celtics before his acrimonious exit in 2019.

As for where Durant will end up: Phoenix and Miami are enticing ... but don't rule out LIV Golf.

