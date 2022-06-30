NBA Twitter Reacts to Stunning Report of Kevin Durant's Trade Request

NBA Twitter, Celtics fans react to stunning KD trade request report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA offseason just got a LOT more interesting.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. It's a stunning plot twist for Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving announced earlier this week that he's picking up his player option to return to the Nets in 2022-23, and the expectation was that the Nets would run it back with a "Big Three" of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons.

Instead, Durant apparently wants out following a disappointing campaign that ended with a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat reportedly are high on Durant's wish list, but the Nets likely will accept the best offer for the 12-time All-Star.

News of Durant wanting out sent shockwaves through the NBA, with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid among the several players who reacted to the news on Twitter.

LOL — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022

Can 💩 get realer ? — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2022

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

Woooowwwwww — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, others used the KD news as an opportunity to point out another example of Irving ruining a team. Assuming the Nets trade Durant, his partnership with Irving would have lasted just two seasons -- the same amount of time Kyrie spent with the Celtics before his acrimonious exit in 2019.

The Kyrie effect pic.twitter.com/5LkH3An5je — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 30, 2022

The moment that ended the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/BihCffk6zt — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) June 30, 2022

"What do you mean we'll only play together for 2 seasons?!?!?" pic.twitter.com/HVHwl8t8hz — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 30, 2022

The Celtics defense made a god ask for a trade pic.twitter.com/9X34zCdn5l — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

Kyrie: “I’m opting in to fulfill my commitment to KD.”



KD: pic.twitter.com/E4Bc4f2rwo — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) June 30, 2022

Nets were better off with this. pic.twitter.com/YWkpGP1iYj — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) June 30, 2022

As for where Durant will end up: Phoenix and Miami are enticing ... but don't rule out LIV Golf.