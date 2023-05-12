NBA Twitter roasts Suns for blowout elimination loss to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Phoenix Suns' 2021-22 season ended with a blowout second-round playoff loss at home.

Their 2022-23 season ended in the exact same fashion.

Down Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix was embarrassed by Denver in a 125-100 Game 6 loss at the Footprint Center on Thursday night. The Nuggets became the first team to advance to this year's conference finals.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Denver used a 17-0 run in the final two-plus minutes of the first quarter to grab an 18-point lead and seize control of the game. By halftime, Phoenix's deficit had increased to 30, which is the same halftime deficit the Suns faced in last year's Game 7 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The two largest postseason halftime deficits in Suns franchise history have now occurred in the last 2 years.



May 15, 2022: trailed by 30 at halftime facing elimination at home vs the Mavericks



May 11, 2023: trail by 30 at halftime facing elimination at home vs the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/DLodRy8MTc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2023

Suns head coach Monty Williams waved the white flag down 29 points with over six minutes remaining in the fourth, removing Devin Booker from the game with Kevin Durant already on the bench.

The shorthanded Suns didn't get another remarkable shooting performance from Booker, who went 4 of 13 from the field for 12 points. Durant, meanwhile, had just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in the first half. He finished with 23 points.

The Suns made a massive midseason trade in acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and substantial draft capital. But after Paul and Ayton were sidelined with injuries, Phoenix simply didn't have enough to match two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the No. 1-seeded Nuggets.

After bowing out of Round 2 in rough fashion yet again, NBA Twitter roasted the Suns.

the suns when they’re in a closeout game at home past the 1st round: pic.twitter.com/L90mQ93tSq — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 12, 2023

Pure dominance by the Nuggets but the Suns can’t let that happen on their home court. Absolutely embarrassing. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 12, 2023

Thinking about how I convinced myself betting a Suns future was a good idea pic.twitter.com/sFxgzXhgHa — br_betting (@br_betting) May 12, 2023

The three owners of Phoenix Suns 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jpk5B6snjY — $ra • (@Sra_world) May 12, 2023

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic when it comes to embarrassing the Suns in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/DCioSwdPAS — trace (@tracedontmiss) May 12, 2023

Suns in back-to-back elimination games 😳 pic.twitter.com/zzvCOJZLuV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2023

Phoenix suns really added Kevin Durant to their roster just to lose the same way they did in game 7 last year😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gDZvr4qDIH — Raps gen (@RaptorsGen) May 12, 2023

Suns after embarrassing Their fans in the most humiliating way possible pic.twitter.com/fERPzch9eI — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) May 12, 2023

The Suns are 0-4 this series when Devin Booker doesn’t shoot 78% or better. pic.twitter.com/Rx6BvlGkRM — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2023

The Phoenix Suns getting blown out in a must-win game at home? pic.twitter.com/ThlcKrukfH — RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 12, 2023