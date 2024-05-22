NBA

Here are the three 2023-24 All-NBA teams

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards are among the selections.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2023-24 All-NBA teams are here.

Unsurprisingly, some of the league's premier names in Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earned a nod on one of the three teams.

However, other key players like Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey didn't make the cut.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 All-NBA teams, which were positionless this season:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA first team?

These five players are among the league's best:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA second team?

These five players just missed the cut on the first team:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA third team?

These five players formed the third team:

When was the first All-NBA team chosen?

The first All-NBA teams were chosen in 1946-47. From then to 1954-55, only two All-NBA teams were formed and players were selected regardless of position.

Here's how the first ever All-NBA team panned out:

First team:

  • Joe Fulks, Philadelphia Warriors
  • Bob Feerick, Washington Capitols
  • Stan Miasek, Detroit Falcons
  • Bones McKinney, Washington Capitols
  • Max Zaslofsky, Chicago Stags

Second team:

  • Ernie Calverley, Providence Steamrollers
  • Frank Baumholtz, Cleveland Rebels
  • Johnny Logan, St. Louis Bombers
  • Chick Halbert, Chicago Stags
  • Fred Scolari, Washington Capitols

Who has the most All-NBA team selections?

LeBron James has the most All-NBA nods with 20, continuing his record streak. He has 13 first-team nods (also the most), three seconds and four thirds.

Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan are all tied at second with 15 total selections.

