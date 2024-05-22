The 2023-24 All-NBA teams are here.
Unsurprisingly, some of the league's premier names in Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earned a nod on one of the three teams.
However, other key players like Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey didn't make the cut.
Here's what to know about the 2023-24 All-NBA teams, which were positionless this season:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA first team?
These five players are among the league's best:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA second team?
These five players just missed the cut on the first team:
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA third team?
These five players formed the third team:
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
When was the first All-NBA team chosen?
The first All-NBA teams were chosen in 1946-47. From then to 1954-55, only two All-NBA teams were formed and players were selected regardless of position.
Here's how the first ever All-NBA team panned out:
First team:
- Joe Fulks, Philadelphia Warriors
- Bob Feerick, Washington Capitols
- Stan Miasek, Detroit Falcons
- Bones McKinney, Washington Capitols
- Max Zaslofsky, Chicago Stags
Second team:
- Ernie Calverley, Providence Steamrollers
- Frank Baumholtz, Cleveland Rebels
- Johnny Logan, St. Louis Bombers
- Chick Halbert, Chicago Stags
- Fred Scolari, Washington Capitols
Who has the most All-NBA team selections?
LeBron James has the most All-NBA nods with 20, continuing his record streak. He has 13 first-team nods (also the most), three seconds and four thirds.
Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan are all tied at second with 15 total selections.