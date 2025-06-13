The Boston Celtics don't have many weaknesses on their roster, but they could look to improve in one specific area during the 2025 NBA Draft.

With big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet set to become unrestricted free agents, the Celtics should prioritize size. Kristaps Porzingis and Neemias Queta are the only players on the roster taller than 6-foot-9.

NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg has predicted the C's will select Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 28th overall pick in the draft, but what if they decide to trade up? If size and explosiveness are on president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' wish list, Georgia forward Asa Newell could be an ideal fit.

Learn more about Newell and his fit with the C's below:

Asa Newell's bio

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Birthdate: Oct. 5, 2005 (age 19)

Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia

College: Georgia

Asa Newell's collegiate stats

2024-25: 15.4 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.0 blocks per game, 1.0 steals per game, 54.3 field goal percentage (33 games)

Asa Newell's collegiate accolades

SEC All-Freshman Team (2025)

Asa Newell's highlights

Why Asa Newell fits with Celtics

Newell would give Boston's bench an intriguing blend of size and explosiveness. The former Bulldog excels at attacking the basket, and while he's a raw prospect, he boasts compelling upside with his aggressiveness in the paint.

Our Chris Forsberg explained why Boston should consider trading up for Newell.

"Asa Newell is a high-level finisher," Forsberg said. "If the Celtics want to attack the basket more, Newell could be an intriguing addition. Taking it to the hoop, finishing lobs, and crashing the offensive boards, it's all in his tool belt, but Newell is a bit of a tweener and needs to work on his 3-point shot after shooting just 29 percent in his only college season at Georgia.

"Newell can be a weapon defensively with his length and his motor. If the Celtics have faith in their developmental program, Noel could be a trade-up option in Round 1."

In his mock draft, Forsberg predicts Newell will land with the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 15 overall.