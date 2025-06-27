What fans need to know about Celtics second-round pick Amari Williams

The Boston Celtics used the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft to select Kentucky center Amari Williams.

Williams played at Kentucky last season after spending four years with Drexel. He averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Wildcats in 2024-25, in addition to shooting 56.1 percent from the floor.

Williams is an excellent passer, he's a very good rebounder and he defends the rim at a high level (a three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year at Drexel). He also runs the floor well for someone his size, and he has a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Williams becomes just the third active NBA player who was born in England.

With veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet able to become unrestricted free agents next week, it was important for the Celtics to add some frontcourt depth in this draft.

The Celtics entered the second round with the No. 32 pick, but they traded it to the Orlando Magic for the No. 46 and No. 57 picks, in addition to second-rounders in 2026 and 2027, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The C's also selected Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez from Real Madrid with the No. 28 pick in the first round Wednesday.