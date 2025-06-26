2025 NBA Draft: Best available players at each position entering second round

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is over, but there are plenty more quality players still available for teams that own a second-round pick.
One of those teams is the Boston Celtics, who are in the favorable position of having the No. 2 pick (32nd overall) in the second round.
This pick was acquired in a previous trade, and it allows the C's to get a player with first-round talent but not have to pay that player a first-round contract. And for a team like the Celtics that's in the luxury tax, every dollar matters.
More Celtics coverage
The Celtics took Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Will they address the frontcourt in Round 2? Veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet can both become unrestricted free agents this summer, so it would make sense to bolster that position in the draft.
Which players should the Celtics target with their second-round pick?
Here are the best players still on the board entering Day 2 of the draft on Friday.
Point Guard
Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke
Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette
Wing
Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State
Hunter Sallis, Guard, Wake Forest
Rasheer Fleming, SF, Saint Joseph's
John Tonge, SF, Wisconsin
Alex Toohey, SF, Australia
Noah Penda, SF, France
Power forward/Center
Bogoljub Markovic, PF, Serbia
Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford
Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
Johni Broome, C, Auburn
Eric Dixon, C, Villanova
Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia