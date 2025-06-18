Celtics draft fits: Should C's trade up in first round for Cedric Coward?

The Boston Celtics aren't scheduled to pick until late in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean good players won't be available.

Boston currently owns the No. 28 overall selection. Most drafts, especially in recent years, have produced real talent at the end of the first round and early second round.

For example, the Indiana Pacers selected Andrew Nembhard with the No. 31 overall pick (first pick in Round 2) in 2022. He quickly emerged as a key starter for the Pacers and a huge reason why they're in the NBA Finals right now.

Cam Thomas (No. 27) and Herb Jones (No. 35) were steals in the 2021 draft, and so was Jaden McDaniels (No. 28) in 2020.

Even though there's typically talent in this range at the end of the first round, would it make sense for the Celtics to try to trade up in Round 1?

One player in the 2025 draft class who might be worth trading up for if he falls a bit is Washington State guard Cedric Coward. Coward was going to transfer to Duke before declaring for the draft. Based on mock drafts, he is projected to go anywhere from the late lottery to the mid-20s in the first round.

And according to HoopsHype, Coward is one of the players the Celtics have worked out ahead of the draft.

Learn more about Coward and his potential fit with the C's below:

Cedric Coward's bio

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 206 pounds

: 206 pounds Birthdate : Sept. 11, 2003

: Sept. 11, 2003 Birthplace : Fresno, California

: Fresno, California College: Washington State

Cedric Coward's collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Washington State): 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 55.7 field goal percentage (six games)

(w/Washington State): 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 55.7 field goal percentage (six games) 2023-24 (w/Eastern Washington): 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 56.5 field goal percentage (32 games)

(w/Eastern Washington): 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 56.5 field goal percentage (32 games) 2022-23 (w/Eastern Washington): 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 68.3 field goal percentage (34 games)

Cedric Coward's college accolades

2024 Big Sky first team All-Conference

Cedric Coward's highlights

Why Cedric Coward fits with Celtics

Coward has good length with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and plenty of athleticism. He shot 38.3 percent or better from 3-point range in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 40 percent rate for the Cougars last season (six games).

The fact that he's risen from Division III basketball to a potential lottery pick over the last three years is pretty impressive. He just keeps getting better and better.

Coward could be an effective 3-and-D player for the Celtics.

"Coward was set to transfer to Duke, but he elected to stay in the draft after a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine in May," our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg says in the video player above. "His only season at Washington State was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury, but he shot around 40 percent from deep in that small sample and his two prior college seasons at Eastern Washington.

"Having not played against elite competition, there is a question about how his game will translate to the pro level, but he has an NBA-ready frame. If the Celtics identify his traits as a match, they might have to move up from No. 28 to land him."