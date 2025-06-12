Celtics draft fits: Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. could add scoring depth

The Boston Celtics have finished in the top eight in points scored per game each of the last three seasons.

Boston's depth and outside shooting have been huge reasons for that offensive success. And, of course, it also helps to have two All-NBA caliber players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But despite this recent success, it might be challenging for the Celtics to maintain their status as one of the league's highest-scoring teams next season.

Tatum could miss most or all of the 2025-26 campaign as he recovers from Achilles surgery. The C's also might have to trade away some veteran players to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. If that happens, it's possible that players such as Sam Hauser or Jrue Holiday could be moved. Holiday and Hauser aren't elite offensive players, but both of them are very good outside shooters.

If the Celtics do make significant roster changes this summer, how will they bolster their scoring depth?

The 2025 NBA Draft is one of the best options. The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round.

One player who fits what the Celtics need off the bench and could be available when they pick in the first round is Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr.

Learn more about Clayton and his potential fit with the C's below:

Walter Clayton Jr.'s bio

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 195 pounds

: 195 pounds Birthdate : March 6, 2003

: March 6, 2003 Birthplace : Lake Wales, Florida

: Lake Wales, Florida College: Florida

Walter Clayton Jr.'s collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Florida): 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 44.8 field goal percentage (39 games)

(w/Florida): 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 44.8 field goal percentage (39 games) 2023-24 (w/Florida): 17.6 points, 2.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 43.2 field goal percentage (36 games)

(w/Florida): 17.6 points, 2.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 43.2 field goal percentage (36 games) 2022-23 (w/Iona): 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 45.5 field goal percentage (32 games)

(w/Iona): 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 45.5 field goal percentage (32 games) 2021-22 (w/Iona): 7.3 points, 1.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 43.4 field goal percentage (32 games)

Walter Clayton Jr.'s collegiate accolades

2025 NCAA champion

2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

2025 SEC Tournament MVP

2025 Consensus first-team All-American

2025 All-SEC first team

2024 All-SEC second team

2023 MAAC Player of the Year

2023 All-MAAC first team

Walter Clayton Jr.'s highlights

Why Walter Clayton Jr. fits with Celtics

Clayton played fantastic for Florida on its road to a national title this past season. He is a dynamic offensive player who can shoot well from 3-point range, and also beat players off the dribble and finish at the rim. His free-throw shooting is top-tier, too, and he doesn't shy away from taking shots in high-pressure moments.

Celtics center Al Horford, who won two titles with the Gators, sounds like a huge fan of Clayton.

"He's such a smart player," Horford said after the national title game in April during an interview with John Fanta. "He's a team player. He understood they were gonna double him and he needed to get his guys involved. He was looking to pass early, and then he took his moments late and scored some big baskets for us.

"He's just a winner. He knows how to play. I know that I'm going to be playing against him next year in the NBA. Maybe he'll be with us, who knows? I'm sure he'll be playing in the NBA."

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg views Clayton as a player worth considering with the No. 28 pick, assuming he's still on the board when Boston is on the clock.

"Clayton won big at Florida. He was the Final Four's most outstanding player and a consensus first-team all-American, all while guiding the Gators to a national title," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "A 39 percent 3-point shooter as a senior, Clayton can stick the big shot or create for his teammates. And perhaps most importantly, he can shine in the clutch.

"If Payton Pritchard is going to shuffle up to a starting role as part of Boston's offseason roster tweaks, maybe Clayton could be the sort of depth scoring option the Celtics need, and maybe his presence would give Al Horford another reason to consider coming back.

"In mock drafts, he’s going right around where the Celtics pick at 28."