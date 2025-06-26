2025 NBA Draft grades roundup: How experts view Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez pick

Real Madrid has produced several good NBA players over the years, and the Boston Celtics are hoping Hugo Gonzalez will eventually join that list.

The Celtics selected Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. There were rumors earlier in the day that Boston had interest in trading up, but the C's ultimately remained at No. 28 and made the pick. Judging by the trades that did happen, the price to move up was pretty high.

Gonzalez needs to work on his 3-point shooting, but the 19-year-old wing should be a good fit for the Celtics defensively given his athleticism, length and competitiveness.

"Just a big fan of how he plays," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Wednesday night. "He’s tough. He’s hard playing. He cuts. He goes after the ball. He competes. He has all the intangibles of a winning basketball player.”

What do the experts think of the Gonzalez pick for the Celtics? Here's a roundup of draft grades:

Grade: A

"He fits nicely in the Celtics' culture. He plays hard, but is more than a hustler and strong defender. He’s a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter, though he didn't get a lot of playing time overseas."

Grade: C+

"While this originally seemed like a potential draft-and-stash candidate for the Celtics, it’s possible that Spain’s González could come to the United States and play in the NBA as soon as next season. With the longest hands of anyone measured at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine and a wingspan nearly 6-foot-11, he has good physical skills, even if his play on the court is indeed somewhat inconsistent."

Grade: A-

"Gonzalez saw his stock fall throughout the year after failing to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid, but a year ago at this time he was considered perhaps the best international player in this class. His motor is elite, as is his versatility on the defensive end. This is a strong buy-low bet for a Celtics team looking for value on affordable contracts."

Grade: B-

"Gonzalez had a big early reputation in the Real Madrid system. He's a big wing with solid size and a high motor and defensive upside, especially on the ball. The defense is the intrigue here as his best offense is in transition. The shooting is the swing skill -- he shot just 29% last year. Boston shoots a lot of threes, so he'll need to show improvement there to really stick with the Celtics."

Grade: B

"It's a transitional offseason for the Celtics, who have made several trades in the lead-up to the draft. They now add a pro with an NBA-ready game and frame.

"Gonzalez, 19, measures at 6-6 and 205 pounds and is coming off a championship season with Real Madrid. There is an opportunity for him to play right away in Boston with available minutes on the perimeter and he has similar strengths to another recent Celtics draft pick in Jordan Walsh."