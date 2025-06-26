Boston Celtics

2025 NBA Draft grades roundup: How experts view Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez pick

Gonzalez won a Spanish league championship at Real Madrid this past season.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Real Madrid has produced several good NBA players over the years, and the Boston Celtics are hoping Hugo Gonzalez will eventually join that list.

The Celtics selected Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. There were rumors earlier in the day that Boston had interest in trading up, but the C's ultimately remained at No. 28 and made the pick. Judging by the trades that did happen, the price to move up was pretty high.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gonzalez needs to work on his 3-point shooting, but the 19-year-old wing should be a good fit for the Celtics defensively given his athleticism, length and competitiveness.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Just a big fan of how he plays," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Wednesday night. "He’s tough. He’s hard playing. He cuts. He goes after the ball. He competes. He has all the intangibles of a winning basketball player.”

What do the experts think of the Gonzalez pick for the Celtics? Here's a roundup of draft grades:

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports

Grade: A

"He fits nicely in the Celtics' culture. He plays hard, but is more than a hustler and strong defender. He’s a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter, though he didn't get a lot of playing time overseas."

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win

Grade: C+

"While this originally seemed like a potential draft-and-stash candidate for the Celtics, it’s possible that Spain’s González could come to the United States and play in the NBA as soon as next season. With the longest hands of anyone measured at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine and a wingspan nearly 6-foot-11, he has good physical skills, even if his play on the court is indeed somewhat inconsistent."

Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated

Grade: A-

"Gonzalez saw his stock fall throughout the year after failing to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid, but a year ago at this time he was considered perhaps the best international player in this class. His motor is elite, as is his versatility on the defensive end. This is a strong buy-low bet for a Celtics team looking for value on affordable contracts." 

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports

Grade: B-

"Gonzalez had a big early reputation in the Real Madrid system. He's a big wing with solid size and a high motor and defensive upside, especially on the ball. The defense is the intrigue here as his best offense is in transition. The shooting is the swing skill -- he shot just 29% last year. Boston shoots a lot of threes, so he'll need to show improvement there to really stick with the Celtics."

Gilbert McGregor, Sporting News

Grade: B

"It's a transitional offseason for the Celtics, who have made several trades in the lead-up to the draft. They now add a pro with an NBA-ready game and frame.

"Gonzalez, 19, measures at 6-6 and 205 pounds and is coming off a championship season with Real Madrid. There is an opportunity for him to play right away in Boston with available minutes on the perimeter and he has similar strengths to another recent Celtics draft pick in Jordan Walsh."

More Celtics coverage

Boston Celtics 15 hours ago

NBA Draft Day 1 recap: Celtics stand pat, take Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28

Boston Celtics 1 hour ago

What fans need to know about Celtics first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us