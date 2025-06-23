Ultimate Celtics draft guide: Mock drafts, best fits, highlights and more

The NBA Finals concluded Sunday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to secure their first championship, and now all 30 teams will immediately shift to a marquee offseason event: The 2025 NBA Draft.

The draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn with the first round, and then the second round will take place Thursday night.

The 2025 draft class is considered by most experts to be pretty strong, especially in the lottery. The No. 1 pick is widely expected to be Duke star Cooper Flagg, who has all the makings of a generational star. But he's not the only highly rated prospect in this group.

The Boston Celtics have the No. 28 pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round. It's very important for the Celtics to get at least one decent player from this class, given the fact that they are among the few teams in the second apron of the luxury tax.

Looking for a deep dive on the 2025 draft class and how the Celtics might approach it? We've got you covered.

Here's a roundup of all the best NBC Sports Boston draft content from Chris Forsberg and our entire team.

