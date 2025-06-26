What fans need to know about Celtics first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez

The Boston Celtics decided to keep the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and they used it to select Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez played for Real Madrid in Spain last season and averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Gonzalez plays with great energy, athleticism and competitiveness. He's also a good defensive player at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds. Gonzalez didn't play a ton for Real Madrid last season -- just 14.2 minutes per game at age 19 -- so he definitely has lots of areas to improve, one of which is outside shooting.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony called this pick "one of the biggest steals" of the draft so far. Givony also reports the C's will bring Gonzalez over to the NBA for the 2025-26 season.

Celtics are keeping this pick, and bringing Gonzalez over this season, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0NfuC53eS4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 26, 2025

Gonzalez's skill set is worth the gamble, especially this late in the first round.

After not making a first-round pick in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Celtics have selected in Round 1 in back-to-back years. They took Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman at No. 30 overall in 2024.

The Celtics aren't done with the 2025 draft. They also own the No. 32 overall selection, which is the second pick in the second round. Day 2 of the draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.