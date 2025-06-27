What fans need to know about Celtics second-round pick Max Shulga

After trading down from No. 32 overall, the Boston Celtics used the No. 57 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select VCU guard Max Shulga.

Shulga played the last two seasons with the Rams after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Utah State. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shulga's 3-point prowess fits the Celtics mold, but he's also a smart, decisive passer. The 23-year-old guard's balanced skill set helped him earn First-Team All-Atlantic 10 nods twice at VCU.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The C's focused on international talent with all three of their draft picks. They selected Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 overall, British center Amari Williams at No. 46, and the Ukraine native Shulga at No. 57.

Shulga will reunite with one of his former college teammates when he joins the Celtics. He and Boston big man Neemias Queta played together for one season at Utah State.

Williams and Shulga are expected to join the Celtics on two-way contracts.