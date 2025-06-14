Celtics Draft Fits: Nique Clifford has big-time potential as 3-and-D wing

If you can shoot 3-pointers and defend at a high level, you'll likely have a long and productive career in the NBA.

Those two skills have never been more in demand. Every single team in the league shot more than 30 3-pointers per game this past season. Only one team did that 10 years ago in the 2014-15 season. Shooting the 3-pointer and defending it are critical to success in 2025.

The Boston Celtics have used this formula to great success in the three seasons that Joe Mazzulla has been head coach, including a 2024 NBA championship. The C's led the league in 3-point shots made per game and finished top five in defensive rating each of the last two seasons.

One player in the 2025 NBA Draft class who embodies these qualities and would be a good fit for the Celtics is Colorado State guard Nique Clifford.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the upcoming draft. Clifford might be gone by the time the C's are on the clock. But if he' available at No. 28, he should be a top target for Boston.

Nique Clifford's bio

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 200

: 200 Birthdate : Feb. 9, 2002

: Feb. 9, 2002 Birthplace : Colorado Springs, Colorado

: Colorado Springs, Colorado College: Colorado State

Nique Clifford's collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Colorado State): 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 49.6 field goal percentage (36 games)

(w/Colorado State): 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 49.6 field goal percentage (36 games) 2023-24 (w/Colorado State): 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 52.2 field goal percentage (36 games)

(w/Colorado State): 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 52.2 field goal percentage (36 games) 2022-23 (w/Colorado): 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 37.4 field goal percentage (35 games)

(w/Colorado): 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 37.4 field goal percentage (35 games) 2021-22 (w/Colorado): 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 45.3 field goal percentage (33 games)

(w/Colorado): 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 45.3 field goal percentage (33 games) 2020-21 (w/Colorado): 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 14.3 field goal percentage (14 games)

Nique Clifford's collegiate accolades

2025 All-Mountain West First Team

2025 All-Mountain West Defensive Team

2025 Mountain West Tournament MVP

2024 All-Mountain West Third Team

Nique Clifford's highlights

Why Nique Clifford fits with Celtics

Clifford was a bit of a late bloomer in college. After not making much of an impact for Colorado, he transferred to Colorado State for his last two years of eligibility and played fantastic.

In addition to his very good perimeter defensive skills, Clifford took his offensive game to another level last season by averaging a career-high 18.9 points per game and shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range. He's also an excellent rebounder for a 6-foot-6 guard. His 9.6 rebounds per game in 2024-25 were the 13th-most in the nation. He was the only guard in Division 1 to rank top 20 in rebounds per game.

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg views Clifford as a great for Boston in the first round of the draft. The real question is whether he'll be available at No. 28.

"The Colorado State senior will be 24 as a rookie, which leads to questions about just how much room he can blossom at the pro level," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "Now for the good stuff. He shot 38 percent from 3-point range as a senior and has a high basketball IQ. He’s been compared to Jalen Williams and Josh Hart.

"Despite playing in an unheralded conference, Clifford's progress late in his college career could intrigue some teams. If he slides, he might be available close to Boston's first pick at No. 28."