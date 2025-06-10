Celtics Draft Fits: Could Duke's Sion James make Aaron Nesmith-like impact?

There's no such thing as having too many good wing defenders in the modern NBA. If you look at the top 15 or 20 players in the sport, many of them are wings.

Therefore, it is essential for teams to fill their roster with players who can guard these shot-making shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards. The Boston Celtics were fortunate to have several high-quality wing defenders on their roster over the last two-plus seasons, but that could change going into the 2025-26 campaign.

For starters, Jayson Tatum -- an excellent wing defender -- is recovering from an Achilles tear and could miss most or all of next season. If the Celtics try to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, that could potentially involve trading a strong wing defender such as Jrue Holiday. Regardless of what offseason moves are made, adding a 3-and-D wing who can take on tough defensive assignments would be a nice boost for Boston's roster.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

One player who fits the 3-and-D mold and should be available when the Celtics pick in the second round is Duke guard Sion James.

Sion James' bio

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220

Birthdate: Dec. 4, 2002

Birthplace: Sugar Hill, Georgia

College: Duke

Sion James' collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Duke): 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game, 51.6 field goal percentage (39 games)

2023-24 (w/Tulane): 14 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 51.4 field goal percentage (31 games)

2022-23 (w/Tulane): 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game, 48.3 field goal percentage (31 games)

2021-22 (w/Tulane): 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, 40.9 field goal percentage (29 games)

2020-21 (w/Tulane): 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game, 43.1 field goal percentage (23 games)

Sion James' collegiate accolades

2025 ACC All-Defensive Team

Sion James' highlights

Why Sion James fits with Celtics

James could be an effective 3-and-D player for the Celtics. He improved his 3-point shooting each of the last two seasons, hitting a career-high 41.3 percent of his attempts last season with the Blue Devils.

Defense is probably his best skill. He's a 6-foot-6 wing who can guard and switch onto multiple positions, along with a high basketball IQ. He plays with physicality and doesn't back down from a challenge.

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg sees James as someone who could step in and play right away, which would be valuable for a veteran team such as Boston.

"Sion James has a dose of toughness who can guard multiple positions," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "Transferring from Tulane to Duke, James improved his 3-point shooting from 38 percent to 41 percent as a senior. He has the college experience to come in as a mature player ready for an immediate role.

"With size to hold his ground, some have compared him to Aaron Nesmith, who has been essential to Indiana's run to the NBA Finals. If James' shot falls in the pros, he could be a steal in the second round."