Celtics trade No. 32 pick to Magic for four second-rounders: Report

The Celtics acquired a bunch of second-round picks in a trade with the Magic.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics traded the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, and they got a huge haul for it.

The C's acquired the No. 46 and No. 57 overall picks in the second round, plus second-rounders in 2026 and 2027, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania also reported the Celtics were going to take Saint Joseph's wing Rasheer Fleming with the No. 32 pick, but the Phoenix Suns acquired the No. 31 pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier Thursday and took Fleming just before the C's.

With Fleming off the board, the Celtics decided to trade the pick.

The Celtics need depth in the frontcourt with veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet able to become unrestricted free agents next week. By trading the No. 32 pick, the C's passed on a chance to draft centers such as Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Stanford's Maxime Raynaud, Auburn's Johni Broome, among others.

That said, some of these power forwards/centers could still be available when the C's are on the clock at No. 46.

The Celtics selected Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez from Real Madrid with the No. 28 pick in the first round Wednesday.

