2025 NBA mock draft roundup: Best fits for Celtics with first-round pick

The Boston Celtics don't exactly have a lot of options to improve their roster during the offseason. They are limited by the constraints of the second apron of the luxury tax, which makes it harder to execute trades and sign free agents.

So, how do the Celtics add shooting, wing defense and/or frontcourt depth?

Well, the 2025 NBA Draft is a pretty good place to find players who embody those qualities. The Celtics have the No. 28 pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) of the second round.

The C's could definitely use another 3-and-D wing, but given the types of players most likely to be available late in the first round, it probably makes more sense to use the No. 28 pick on a power forward or center who can stretch the floor as a 3-point shooter and/or provide valuable interior defense.

Veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both able to become unrestricted free agents next month, and Kristaps Porzingis' future in Boston is uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract. Finding a long-term replacement for any of those players in the upcoming draft would be a smart Round 1 strategy.

Which players should the Celtics target in the first round? Here's an updated look at predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Chris Forsberg, NBC Sports Boston: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

"Our panel really wanted us to make Maxime Raynaud the pick here, but given the choice between two available big men, we’re taking the guy with an elite defensive skill set.

"The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner packs pure size and might be the best rim protector in the draft. If you’re not certain that Luke Kornet will be back, Kalkbrenner can fill some of Luke’s void (even if no one can fill his entertainment value).

"Kalkbrenner’s age (he’ll turn 24 as a rookie) isn’t ideal, but we think it gives him a Payton Pritchard-like chance to contribute from the start of his pro career. That he was teammates with Baylor Scheierman at Creighton is a fun storyline, too."

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

"The Celtics have some big needs to address in the wake of Jayson Tatum's season-ending Achilles injury, but they can't have any real expectation to address them in the draft, certainly not this late in the first round.

"Finding a wing like Powell, who's capable of soaking up minutes, hopefully gaining some experience and perhaps emerging as capable of adding value in a year from now, would be a major win. NBA teams like Powell's feel for the game and long-term upside, especially his ability to guard everyone from point guards to power forwards while flying around to protect the rim, crash the glass and close out with purpose on the perimeter. He plays exceptionally hard, has tremendous mobility covering ground, rotating all over the floor -- with the question being whether he's an aggressive enough scorer or accurate enough shooter to hold his own on that end of the floor."

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Maxime Raynaud, C, France

"Raynaud would be a strong fit for Boston as a big who can dribble, pass and shoot. The Celtics’ scheme values players like this, as they prefer to play five-out offensively. Raynaud was among the most productive players in the country this year, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and he’s gotten better every season in college. The key will be on defense, where Raynaud does not move particularly well and could be a liability in space. He had a terrific combine game in front of several NBA scouts, but some NBA executives in attendance pointed out that he played against the least-developed player in attendance in Croatian teenager Michael Ruzic."

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Liam McNeeley, SF, UConn

"Teams should see an easy fit with a translatable skill set from Liam McNeeley. At 6'7", 215 pounds barefoot, he could provide shooting and ball-screen offense from either forward spot. While there isn't a lot of creation to his game, a team with scorers and playmakers could see a complementary piece who's a three-point marksman, off-ball finisher and secondary pick-and-roll passer."

Souichi Terada, MassLive: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

"With the Celtics facing a potential big man question mark, they end up getting one of the most experienced players on the board. Kalkbrenner is a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year as the Creighton product reunites with last year’s first-round pick in Baylor Scheierman."

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

"I thought Powell could play himself into a top-20 pick a year from now if he returned to North Carolina, but the elite athlete opted to chase the NBA and is likely to be a first-round pick regardless. If he continues along his developmental path, Powell could grow into a top-15 defender in the NBA by the end of his first contract. A lot of work to do offensively. Good hoops IQ, willing to learn, important he lands with a team that can foster his development. Boston would be an ideal fit."