The 2025 NBA Draft resumes Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, and the Boston Celtics will be one of the first teams to make a pick.

Due to a previous trade, the Celtics own the No. 32 overall selection -- the second overall pick in Round 2.

After taking Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round, it would make sense for the Celtics to target a big man with their second-round pick.

Which power forward or center makes the most sense for the C's?

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony published an updated second-round mock draft Thursday, and he projects Boston taking French big man Maxime Raynaud, who played four seasons at Stanford.

"After competing in France alongside his good friend (and now San Antonio Spurs star) Victor Wembanyama in his youth, Raynaud has developed into a legitimate NBA talent," Givony wrote in his analysis.

"He might be a late bloomer, but he fits a coveted mold with his size and shooting ability, which gives him a quicker path to a role at the next level than some players who will be drafted before him. How he performs defensively will be something to watch early, as floor spacers like him can play an important role in the NBA."

Raynaud's ability to shoot 3-pointers (34.7 percent as a senior) and rebound (10.6 boards per game as a senior) would make him a good fit in Boston's frontcourt. And with veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet both set to become unrestricted free agents next week, depth at center is something the C's need to prioritize with their last pick in the draft.

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg likes Raynaud's outside shooting, but also has some concerns about his defense.

"French 7-footers are all the rage in the NBA, and this one improved in each of his four seasons at Stanford," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "Offensively, he thrives at attacking closeouts. Can he hit 3-pointers? Oui, oui. Raynaud shot 35 percent from beyond the arc as a senior.

"There are questions about whether he'll fit defensively at the NBA level, and he's going to have to improve his foot speed to stay on the court. Still, he could fall in the range the Celtics are scheduled to pick at No. 28 and No. 32."

If the Celtics don't see Raynaud as a fit, other quality frontcourt players who are still available include Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Auburn center Johni Broome, Arkansas power forward Adou Thiero and Villanova center Eric Dixon.