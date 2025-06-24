Maybe all of us New Englanders have been scarred from years and years of watching Bill Belichick trade back in the NFL Draft. At this point, we pretty much assume every Boston general manager is going to trade out of Round 1.

To be fair, Brad Stevens didn’t seem very eager to make a first-round pick during his first few years at the helm of the Celtics. Stevens routinely traded those picks while hunting more established talent. That helped deliver key role players who perfectly complemented the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and delivered the Celtics to Banner 18.

But even when Boston went on the clock at pick No. 30 last June, most of us just assumed the Celtics would be shuffling back to Round 2. Instead, Stevens made his first first-round pick while snagging Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman.

Could Stevens reverse course and elect to trade back from No. 28 and generate a couple swings early in Round 2 of this year’s pick-a-palooza?

The case for moving back

The Celtics enter an offseason focused on shedding costs, and there are some small financial reasons to shuffle back from No. 28. First-round picks have predetermined salary slots over four NBA seasons, while second-round picks can be slightly more economical.

When every dollar matters, there’s some value in being frugal, particularly at the back end of the roster. If there isn’t a must-have option at No. 28, then moving back and trying to pick up a future asset in the process could be beneficial long term.

Teams have to trust their scouting and judge if there’s really a chasm between, say, 28 and 34.

The case against moving back

With Jayson Tatum set to miss the start of the season, there could be more minutes than usual available to Boston’s younger players. The Celtics could prioritize NBA-level development, something that has rarely existed during the recent championship-or-bust seasons.

What's the plan?

For the sake of our move-back draft, the Celtics believe they can find equal value early in Round 2 as they could near the end of Round 1.

Stevens engages the Charlotte Hornets and the teams swap picks 28 and 34, with Boston picking up a future second-round pick for its troubles.

The Celtics now have two swings with three picks early on Day 2.

Projecting the first 30 picks

Let's make some picks

Ideally, a big man like Raynaud or Kalkbrenner would slide to Day 2. But, even if they do, the Celtics have long prioritized potential over need. Boston won’t take a center just because of the uncertainty around the center position heading into the offseason. But let’s say size should be a tiebreaker if it’s a toss up.

Celtics' selections in second round

32. Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph’s

If Fleming slides beyond Round 1, the Celtics ought to pounce. He’s got NBA size. He’s got NBA athleticism. He hits 3s. Our ears perk up when we hear the Bobby Portis comps.

Will his game translate from the Atlantic 10? There’s only one way to find out. Throw him into Boston’s developmental machine and see if you can accentuate his strengths at the pro level.

Rasheer Fleming shot 39 percent from 3-point range as a junior, and Chris Forsberg says if teams think his three-ball can translate to the NBA, he will be a good pick in the draft.

34. Adou Thiero, Arkansas

Do we worry about a little bit of overlap with Boston’s other recent Arkansas draftee in Jordan Walsh? Absolutely. But you can never have enough long-armed wings in the NBA.

The athleticism is obvious when you watch Thiero's highlight reel. Boston could lean into his defensive potential and hope the offense catches up. He’s still intriguing in the mid range and thrived as a finisher at the basket.

Chris Forsberg explains why 6'8" forward Adou Thiero out of Arkansas might be the perfect fit for the Celtics in this year's draft.