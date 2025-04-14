Celtics set a ridiculously long list of 3-point records this season

Find something you love as much as the Boston Celtics love shooting 3-pointers.

The Celtics' affinity for the long ball under Joe Mazzulla is well-documented; they ranked second in the NBA in made 3-pointers (behind the Golden State Warriors) during the 2022-23 season, then led the league in threes made in 2023-24 en route to an NBA title.

But Boston's beyond-the-arc barrage reached new heights this season.

Exhibit A: Isaiah Thomas had held the Celtics' single-season 3-point record (245 made) since 2016-17, but this season, three different C's players -- Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard -- surpassed that mark, with White breaking Thomas' record with seven games to spare.

Exhibit B: The Celtics as a team set the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single season (set by the 2022-23 Warriors) on April 4 against the Phoenix Suns, with five games still to play.

That's just the tip of the 3-point iceberg for Boston, which just wrapped up the best 3-point shooting season in NBA history en route to a 61-21 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here's the very long list of NBA records the C's set or tied during the 2024-25 regular season, courtesy of Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe:

Team Records (Season)

Most 3-Pointers Made, Season: 1,457

1,457 Most 3-Point Attempts, Season: 3,955

3,955 Most 3-Pointers Made Per Game: 17.8

17.8 Most 3-Point Attempts Per Game: 48.2

48.2 Most 3-Pointers Made at Home: 741

741 Most 3-Pointers Made on Road: 716

716 Highest 3-Point Rate, Season: 53.8 percent

53.8 percent Pct. of Points from 3, Season: 45.8 percent

45.8 percent Most Games with 20+ 3-Pointers, Season: 26

26 Most 3-Pointers Made, 1st Quarter: 422

422 Most 3-Pointers/Game, 1st Quarter: 5.1

Team Records (Single Game)

Most 3-Pointers Made, Game: 29 (Oct. 22 vs. Knicks; tied with 2020-21 Bucks)

29 (Oct. 22 vs. Knicks; tied with 2020-21 Bucks) Most 3-Point Attempts, Game (non-OT): 63 (March 12 vs. Thunder; tied with 2023-24 Thunder)

63 (March 12 vs. Thunder; tied with 2023-24 Thunder) Most 3-Pointers Made by Starters, Game: 26 (Oct. 22 vs. Knicks)

Player Records

Most 3-Pointers Off Bench, Player: 246 (Payton Pritchard)

Will the Celtics' avalanche of 3-pointers result in more postseason success? We'll start finding out next weekend when they begin their first-round playoff series against either the Orlando Magic or Atlanta Hawks.