How to watch Celtics' banner raising, ring ceremony on Opening Night

The TD Garden rafters will get even more crowded Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics play the first game of the 2024-25 NBA season against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and as is tradition, the reigning champions will raise a "2024 World Champions" banner to the rafters in a special pregame ceremony.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Celtics also will receive their championship rings to honor their 18th NBA title, which surpassed the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

Boston's 2023-24 campaign was historic in many ways, as the club set multiple NBA records while steamrolling to a 64-18 regular-season record (fourth-best in team history) and 16-3 postseason record that culminated in a five-game NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks to secure Banner 18.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On Tuesday night, the Celtics' historic achievement will be immortalized in a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. ET ahead of the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

"I feel like it's becoming real, now that we're getting to do this," Celtics big man Al Horford said Monday ahead of Opening Night. "Just very grateful for the position that I'm in."

Here's everything you need to know about the Celtics' banner raising and ring ceremony.

What time does the banner raising and ring ceremony start?

NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Opening Night begins at 6 p.m. ET with an hour-long edition of Celtics Pregame Live.

Kayla Burton, Tom Giles, Drew Carter, Michael Holley, Chris Forsberg, Abby Chin and 2008 NBA champions Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine will be live from TD Garden to preview the ceremony, while Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will join the show as well.

The banner raising and ring ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET and will run until approximately 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the banner raising and ring ceremony

Celtics Pregame Live will air on NBC Sports Boston from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The banner raising and ring ceremony will air on TNT beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How to live stream the banner raising and ring ceremony

If you live in Boston Celtics team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Boston, you can stream Celtics Pregame Live on the NBC Sports app or right here.

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Boston is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV Stream.

If you have a provider that includes TNT, you can stream the ceremony on TNTDrama.com.