Celtics post best road record in franchise's history

The 2024-25 Celtics are one of the best road teams in NBA history.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics fell to the Orlando Magic in their final road game of the 2024-25 season Wednesday night, but the defeat won't keep them out of the franchise's record books.

Their 33-8 road record this season is the best in franchise history. They came just one win shy of tying the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best road record in the history of the NBA.

That's quite a feat, especially when you consider that Warriors team won a league-record 73 games in the regular season before ultimately losing to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Celtics also set a franchise record for the most road wins and best road win percentage in a season in franchise history.

  1. 2024-25: 33-8, .805 win percentage
  2. 1972-73: 32-8, .800
  3. 1974-75: 32-9, .780
  4. 2007-08: 31-10, .756
  5. 1959-60: 23-9, .719

In addition to the records explained above, the Celtics also finished with a plus-9.3 scoring margin on the road, which currently ranks No. 3 all-time behind the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers and this season's Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have three road games remaining, so Boston could jump back to No. 2 all-time by season's end.

  1. LA Lakers, 1971-72: 11.3 road scoring margin
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2024-25: 9.6
  3. Boston Celtics, 2024-25: 9.3
  4. New York Knicks, 1969-70: 9.1
  5. Chicago Bulls, 2007-08: 8.2

The Celtics did not secure homecourt advantage throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs. They'll finish the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the league. The C's wouldn't have homecourt advantage if they met the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals and/or the Thunder in the NBA Finals.

So it's encouraging for the Celtics that they are such a good road team and can play at a high level without the tremendous boost the TD Garden crowd provides. They might need to lean on their road dominance at some point in the postseason.

