Live updates: Brad Stevens discusses pivotal Celtics offseason and more

What to Know Brad Stevens is holding his end-of-season press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Celtics failed to reach East Finals for first time since 2021.

Boston faces a salary cap crunch and may need to trade key players.

Brad Stevens has his work cut out for him this offseason.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations already faced a tall task of determining how to trim salary to avoid significant luxury tax penalties in 2025-26. Now he must factor in Jayson Tatum's devastating Achilles injury, which could sideline the Celtics superstar most or all of the next season.

What's the latest on Tatum, and how is Stevens approaching this offseason with new owner Bill Chisholm entering the fold? Stevens will field those questions and more Monday in his end-of-season press conference, which is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at the Auerbach Center.

