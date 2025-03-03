Mazzulla shares ‘amazing perspective' he gained from ‘Celtics City' doc

There's being an NBA head coach, and then there's being head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla is learning plenty about that distinction.

Mazzulla became the youngest head coach to win an NBA championship in more than 50 years when Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, and he has an impressive .729 winning percentage since taking the job in September 2022. But at the moment, the 36-year-old is still barely a footnote in the illustrious history of a franchise that's raised 18 banners and retired 24 jersey numbers.

As a Rhode Island native, Mazzulla is well aware of the Celtics' rich legacy. But he was still enthralled when he and his team got together to watch an episode of HBO's upcoming documentary "Celtics City," which chronicles the entire history of the storied franchise as well as its impact on the city of Boston.

Mazzulla reflected on the experience Monday during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand radio show.

"We watched Episode 4 as an organization, and that was cool," Mazzulla said. "I think it brought an amazing perspective.

"Sometimes you wake up every day and it's like, you coach the Celtics, and then you watch something like that and you're like, 'Man, this job wouldn't be what it was if these things in the past didn't happen, if these people didn't achieve what they achieved and go through what they went through, the good and the bad.'

"So, it just gave amazing perspective into how awesome -- the responsibility and ownership we have in this job."

Episode 4 of "Celtics City" -- which will air March 24 -- covers the beginning of the Larry Bird era in Boston, from his arrival in 1979 to his first championship with the C's in 1981. It also delves into Bird's rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson, as well as the racial tensions in Boston during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The docuseries is obviously very Celtics-focused, and co-host Marc Bertrand noted that while C's fans may love it, fans of other teams may hate Boston even more after watching.

And Mazzulla wouldn't have it any other way.

"Is there anything better?" Mazzulla responded. "What you just said, I mean, that got me excited for the rest of the day. The beautiful relationship of love and hate, especially in sports -- we're right at the nucleus of that with the Celtics, so there's nothing better."

That's a great mindset for Mazzulla to have in his pressure-packed role as Celtics head coach -- particularly as the rest of the NBA does all it can to prevent Boston from raising Banner 19.

Episode 1 of "Celtics City" airs Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Max.