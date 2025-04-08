‘Celtics City' beyond the episode: The Len Bias tragedy

The Boston Celtics expierienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in June of 1986.

Just over a week after defeating the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals to secure Banner 16, the C's selected highly-touted Maryland forward Len Bias with the second overall pick in the draft. Two days later, Bias died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose.

The tragedy was the subject of Episode 6 of Max's Celtics City docuseries," titled "Untenable Toll." Longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan covered Bias' death and shared her reaction to the emotional recall of Bias' passing.

"It was the worst story I've ever covered, bar none," MacMullan said on NBC Sports Boston's Keys to the City show recapping Episode 6, as seen in the video player above. "It was the worst story, because by all accounts he was a great kid, a gregarious kid. And by the way, that can be true and you can still do cocaine. They're not mutually exclusive. That was just a tragedy of epic proportions for that family."

Bias' death marked the begininng of a dark era in the franchise's history. The Celtics battled and beat the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons in a heated 1987 playoff series before ultimately falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. After dominating the decade, they wouldn't win another title until 2008.

"After Len Bias died, nothing went right. Nothing," MacMullan added. "(Bill) Walton trips on (Robert) Parish's foot, he never plays again. (Kevin) McHale breaks his foot, (Larry) Bird starts having back problems. That day set off an unprecedented period of time, including the death of Reggie Lewis. It was like that one thing cast a pall over that franchise that was not lifted for the longest time."

