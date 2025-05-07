Celtics injury updates: Porzingis in, Hauser out for Game 2 vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics got mixed results on the injury front Tuesday entering Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.

Big man Kristaps Porzingis (non-Covid illness) has been upgraded from probable to available for Wednesday night's Game 2 at TD Garden, while forward Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded from doubtful to out.

Porzingis' availability is great news for the Celtics after he exited Game 1 early in the second quarter due to an illness. The 29-year-old went scoreless in 13 minutes of action and didn't look like himself before heading to the locker room for the rest of the first half.

While the nature of Porzingis' illness is unclear, head coach Joe Mazzulla suggested Tuesday it could be related to the viral illness that caused Porzingis to miss eight consecutive games in late February and early March.

"Since he came back, I think he’s been kind of dealing with it on and off, fighting through it, working through it, doing the best he can," Mazzulla said of Porzingis.

Porzingis has struggled offensively in the 2025 playoffs, shooting 32.8 percent from the floor and just 11.8 percent from 3-point range (2 for 17) through six games. He's had plenty of success against the Knicks, however, averaging 22.4 points per game versus his former team since coming to Boston while making 50 percent of his 3-pointers (26 for 52).

If Porzingis can play significant minutes in Wednesday's Game 2 while returning to his shooting form, that would be a massive boost for the Celtics' offense.

Hauser, meanwhile, sprained his ankle late in the third quarter of Game 1 while closing out an OG Anunoby 3-pointer. He played just four minutes prior to his injury while missing both of his 3-point attempts and has averaged just 2.7 points per game this postseason.

Game 2 of Celtics-Knicks is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.