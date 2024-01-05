Celtics' starters shine in first returns for 2024 All-Star Game voting

If early voting returns are any indication, there could be a lot of green in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend this year.

The NBA shared its first look at All-Star voting for the 2024 event in Indy, and all five Boston Celtics starters were featured.

Jayson Tatum has 1,765,919 votes, fifth-most in the NBA and third among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. If voting ended right now, Tatum would join Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Bucks guard Damian Lillard as the East's starters.

Jaylen Brown is fifth among frontcourt players in the East at 426,589 votes. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is the only player separating Brown and Tatum.

Further down the frontcourt list is Kristaps Porzingis, whose 197,234 votes put him in eighth.

Over to the backcourt players, the Celtics' starting guard duo is also among the top 10. Derrick White is eighth with 175,940 and Jrue Holiday is 10th with 145,144.

All-Star starters are determined from fan voting, an area where Tatum has a comfortable cushion. His fellow Celtics will likely need to rely on NBA head coaches, who vote to determine the All-Star reserves.

Tatum is seeking his fifth straight All-Star appearance. Brown dueled Tatum in Salt Lake City last year and is going for his third career All-Star selection, while Holiday is also a two-time All-Star.

Porzingis and White have never played in the All-Star Game. Porzingis is a one-time selection, but he did not play in the 2018 contest due to injury.

With the NBA's best record, there's certainly a case for all five Celtics starters to earn the trip to Indy this year.