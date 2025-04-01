White breaks Celtics record for most 3-point shots made in a season

Derrick White has set a new Boston Celtics team record.

The veteran point guard made his 246th 3-point shot of the season in Monday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has surpassed Isaiah Thomas, who set the C's single-season record for 3-pointers with 245 during the 2016-17 campaign.

It's not surprising that this record has fallen. The Celtics are on pace to break NBA records for the most 3-pointers made and attempted by a team in one season.

The fact that White has broken the record is a little surprising. White came to the Celtics in a pre-trade deadline deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. He was not known as an excellent outside shooter, but to his credit, he has improved quite a bit in this aspect of his game.

White never shot better than 36.6 percent from 3-point range in a full season with the Spurs. He has never shot below 38.1 percent in his three full seasons with the Celtics (including this year). White entered Monday with a 38.3 3-point percentage this season.

White broke the record, but he probably won't be the only Celtics player to pass Thomas this season. Jayson Tatum came into Monday needing eight 3-pointers and Payton Pritchard needed nine 3-pointers to pass Thomas' previous record of 245 3-pointers.

Based on his season averages, White could end the season with 270 3-pointers made.

The league record belongs to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made 402 3-point shots in the 2015-16 campaign.