Celtics draft fits: Adou Thiero's physicality should intrigue Boston

A busy offseason lies ahead for the Boston Celtics.

While navigating their complicated financial situation, the Celtics may have to find replacements for veteran big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet, who are set to become unrestricted free agents. There will be some intriguing frontcourt options in the 2025 NBA Draft, but what if president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has other ideas?

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A historic 3-point shooting team, the Celtics could use an infusion of explosive and physical play. Enter Adou Thiero, a forward out of Arkansas who thrives in both categories and wreaks havoc on the defensive end.

More Celtics best draft fits:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Thiero could fall to the Celtics when they pick at No. 28 or No. 32 overall in this month's draft. Learn more about him and his potential fit with the C's below:

Adou Thiero's bio

Position: Forward

Forward Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Birthdate: May 8, 2004 (age 21)

May 8, 2004 (age 21) Birthplace: Utah

Utah College: Arkansas

Adou Thero's collegiate stats

2022-23: 2.3 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 assists per game, 34.5 field goal percentage (20 games)

2.3 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 assists per game, 34.5 field goal percentage (20 games) 2023-24: 7.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 49.2 field goal percentage (25 games)

7.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 49.2 field goal percentage (25 games) 2024-25: 15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 54.5 field goal percentage (27 games)

15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 54.5 field goal percentage (27 games) Career: 8.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 51.4 field goal percentage (72 games)

Adou Thiero's highlights

Thiero on the break pic.twitter.com/Qhkj5CfTJH — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 23, 2025

It's a Thiero Throwdown ™️ pic.twitter.com/W965nNSpfS — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 21, 2024

Thiero gave em the ole razzle dazzle pic.twitter.com/5YztGZXNpL — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 21, 2024

Why Adou Thiero fits with Celtics

Thiero isn't what anyone would call a sharpshooter. He needs time to develop his offensve game, so why would he fit in with the 3-point-happy Celtics?

The former Razorback is a versatile defender who plays with high energy each time he takes the floor. He averaged 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game as a junior.

Boston doesn't need another 3-point shooter, but it may need someone with a Jrue Holiday-like skill set to replace the veteran guard, who could be traded as a result of the team's goal to get under the second apron.

NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg explained why Thiero is a solid fit for the C's.

"Could Adou Thiero add an injection of physical play for the Celtics? A menace on the defensive end, a willing cutter to the hoop on offense, and a nose for attacking the offensive glass, Thiero's game plays at an NBA level based on those traits," Forsberg said.

"What will make him even more valuable is if he can develop a 3-point shot. He made just 26 percent of his threes as a junior."