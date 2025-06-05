Celtics draft fits: Can Ryan Kalkbrenner be the next Luke Kornet?

The 2025 NBA Draft is shaping up to be pivotal for the Boston Celtics as they begin an offseason of transition.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will aim to get the organization under the second apron of the luxury tax. He'll have to shed roughly $20 million in salary to get below that threshold, which means at least one rotational player from the championship core will be shipped out.

Boston could find replacements for its departing players in the draft, during which it owns the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the No. 32 pick in the second round. A trade up the draft board remains a possibility, but promising talent can still be found where the Celtics are currently slotted.

As of now, it appears the C's will prioritize big men in the 2025 draft. With Al Horford and Luke Kornet hitting free agency, plus Kristaps Porzingis being a prime trade candidate entering the final year of his contract, Boston's frontcourt is razor thin heading into the summer.

Perhaps Creighton's standout center Ryan Kalkbrenner can solve that problem. The 7-footer projects as a seamless fit for the Celtics and could fall to them at No. 28 or No. 32.

Learn more about Kalkbrenner and his fit with the C's below:

Ryan Kalkbrenner's bio

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot-1

Weight: 252 pounds

Birthdate: Jan. 17, 2002

Birthplace: Florissant, Missouri

College: Creighton

Ryan Kalkbrenner's collegiate stats

2020-21: 5.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game, 64.5 field goal percentage (31 games)

2021-22: 13.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 64.6 field goal percentage (34 games)

2022-23: 15.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 69.5 field goal percentage (34 games)

2023-24: 17.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 bpg, 64.6 field goal percentage (35 games)

2024-25: 19.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 65.3 field goal percentage (35 games)

Career: 14.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 65.8 field goal percentage (169 games)

Ryan Kalkbrenner's collegiate accolades

Second-team All-American: USBWA, NABC (2025)

Third-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News (2025)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (2025)

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year (2025)

NABC Defensive Player of the Year (2025)

Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2022–2025)

First-team All-Big East (2023, 2025)

Second-team All-Big East (2024)

Ryan Kalkbrenner's highlights

Chris Forsberg takes a look at center Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton and wonders if he might be the best fit for the Celtics in this year's draft.

Why Ryan Kalkbrenner fits with Celtics

With big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet about to become unrestricted free agents, the Celtics will enter the 2025 draft in need of frontcourt reinforcements. NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg sees Kalkbrenner as a potential Kornet replacement.

"Look, we're not saying he'd be everything Luke Kornet is to the Celtics, but where Kalkbrenner could find a fit with this team is in some of the roles that Kornet has filled through the years," Forsberg said.

"Kalkbrenner could set screens for Jayson Tatum when he returns from his Achilles injury, finish lobs off the pick and roll. He's a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and he has a decent 3-point shot. Not Al Horford-level, but a solid 34 percent from 3 in college."

It wouldn't be shocking to see Kalkbrenner selected in the top 20. But if he falls to Boston at No. 28 or No. 32, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will be licking his chops at the opportunity to draft a center whose skill set is tailor-made for the C's style of play.