The Boston Celtics’ 370-day reign as NBA champions ended Sunday. But even before the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 Finals, the NBA delivered an absolutely head-spinning final day that will have lasting repercussions on the league as a whole.

The Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in hopes of chasing the new champs. The Pacers lost Tyrese Hailburton to an Achilles injury that potentially could sideline him for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

How did the NBA’s wild day impact the Celtics? Let’s digest it all:

East feels even more wide open

You can’t help but feel for the Pacers. Not only did they endure a stomach punch of a Game 7 loss to the Thunder -- a close game that got ripped open in the second half as Indy struggled with ball security in Haliburton’s absence -- but the injury to their star guard now complicates their path to getting back to the championship stage.

In the span of less than two months, Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard all suffered Achilles injuries. The Pacers, Bucks, and Celtics have represented the Eastern Conference in four of the last five NBA Finals. If the conference felt wide open before Game 7, it feels especially outstretched as we wait for the league calendar to officially flip.

Every single playoff qualifier in the East last season should feel like it can win the conference next season. Some of that confidence will hinge on how rosters shake out this summer, but even the trio of teams that lost their stars to Achilles injuries can still compete given the state of the conference.

The Magic already loaded up with the addition of Desmond Bane. The Pistons still have room for a big swing. The Cavaliers are smarting from an early exit after dominating the conference. The Knicks still need a coach but are coming off the deep trek to the East Finals.

The East could be a lot of fun next season despite some star absences.

Kevin O'Connor explains why the Celtics are still the best positioned team in the East over the next three years, despite Jayson Tatum's injury.

Another shoe to drop in Durant trade?

The Rockets acquired 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.

On one hand, it’s a solid haul for a soon-to-be 37-year-old player who hasn’t been out of the second round of the playoffs since Golden State won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. But Houston maintained much of its core and is positioned to build off last year’s No. 2 finish in the West.

The big takeaways from a Celtics perspective:

Durant stayed out West, a relief in case a long-shot suitor like the Pistons or Raptors had emerged. The Suns still must decide if Green is a part of their future, and there could be further wheeling and dealing as part of this swap that won’t be finalized until the new league year on July 6. The Celtics have motivation to try to offload money if they can wiggle into other teams' dealings (though there are no obvious pathways in this current deal).

Chasing the Thunder

The Thunder are NBA champions. Massachusetts can take a small piece of the credit given all the local ties to the Thunder brain trust in general manager Sam Presti (Concord), assistant GM Rob Hennigan (Worcester), and head coach Mark Daigneault (Leominster).

The bigger concern for the Celtics, and the rest of the NBA, is how OKC is set up for a sustained run as a title threat. As teams scramble to cut money and get their finances in order, the Thunder have the assets and financial flexibility to continue adding to their title squad. Or they can just ride it out with the current core, which should only get better with time.

Of course, the last couple months have proven that injuries are the ultimate wild card to any NBA season. No year goes exactly to script. The Celtics were supposed to be on the title stage at the end of the 2024-25 season, but things changed in a hurry.

Still, as teams start building their rosters for the new season, all moves are pondered against the backdrop of how teams can compete with the Thunder moving forward.