William Chisholm has plenty of reasons to celebrate Thursday night -- $6.1 billion reasons, to be exact.

Chisholm is set to become the next majority owner of the Boston Celtics after leading his group to a deal with Wyc Grousbeck, the majority owner and team governor since 2002.

Chisholm, the managing director and co-founder of private equity firm Symphony Technology Group, will take on a majority ownership of a sports franchise for the first time.

The Celtics mark a major start in that regard, as the team has won an NBA-best 18 championships while being in the middle of a potential repeat bid. Chisholm is also a lifelong C's fan, which is one reason Grousbeck approved the switch.

So, how will a lifelong fan celebrate becoming the newest owner of his team? Chisholm told NBC Sports Boston of his plans, which includes watching the 2025-released documentary "Celtics City" produced by HBO.

"I couldn't bring myself to watch the documentary because I would've just broken my heart, like in part of this process," Chisholm said. "So the celebration is we're starting the documentary. Which for me is crazy because I should've watched each episode five, 10 times already, but I held back because I wanted to see where this all ended up.

"I would've eventually gotten there and watched it, but now I'm all in."